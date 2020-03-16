This brilliant iPhone hack could help you fight coronavirus infection – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLedba60d3f7cf91b411b3b1f14a6ec73811% %MINIFYHTMLedba60d3f7cf91b411b3b1f14a6ec73812%

COVID-19 infection lacks unique symptoms. Fever, cough, and shortness of breath can also apply to the flu and other medical conditions.

But body temperature can and should be measured regularly during the outbreak, especially if you have come into contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The Health app can help you record fever readings with high precision, and there is a trick to make it even more convenient to use.

It may have seemed like a problem just from China a month ago, but the coronavirus threat feels more real than ever to the rest of us now. The virus's ability to kill its host is not the scariest thing about COVID-19. Many of us will get it in the coming weeks and months, but most of us may not even notice it. What is scary is the ability of the virus to move freely in a community with great speed. A young, healthy person with a positive coronavirus could infect many others, putting older people and those with pre-existing conditions at risk. That is why the virus kills, and that is why social distancing and proper hygiene are of utmost importance at this time.

This is because this nasty virus does not develop easily identifiable symptoms to make a simple diagnosis. Only a test result will confirm that your sudden cough, fever, and shortness of breath are signs of a COVID-19 infection. With those symptoms in mind, there's one other thing you should consider doing while isolating yourself from other people that could prove incredibly helpful in treating a future infection and preventing further outbreaks that may occur in the coming months. And all you need to do is your iPhone, as well as a clever trick that makes it easy.

Of the above three symptoms, only one can be accurately measured using household items. That's the temperature, and it's something you should start measuring every day, even if you don't feel like something is wrong with you. Fever is a common symptom of the flu and COVID-19, and it is a good idea to have accurate readings during quarantine. It is also recommended to check the temperature of your children and advise their parents to do the same. And that's where the iPhone can really help.

The Health app is a tremendous resource that can help you track all kinds of health data, whether it's activity data or vital signs, including temperature. If you are already familiar with the app, then you know how to find it and record your temperature readings. Otherwise, open the Health app, go to Glance, hit Vital partsand search Body temperature – an alternative is to use the search bar to find the temperature setting. Tap that and record your readings. You should consider adding it to favorites when highlighting it, so that it appears in your Summary section.

If that seems like too much work, then there is an easier and smarter way to do it, and it's built into the iPhone:

I take my temperature several times a day, so I made this shortcut to add it to the Voice Health app. Share it if it is useful. 🙌 You have to configure this in the Shortcuts app, and then you can say "Hi Siri, logging my temperature,quot; to run it. pic.twitter.com/B69KHoZStf – Susie Ochs (@sfsooz) March 15, 2020

You can create a shortcut with the Shortcuts app to use Siri to record your temperature. I started checking my temperature a couple of days ago and plan to do so for a while, but I hadn't logged any readings. However, my memory will eventually fail me the longer the pandemic lasts. So going forward, I will definitely use the "Hey Siri,quot; shortcut above to enter all my readings. I measure my temperature in the morning and before I go to sleep. You can take the readings as many times as you like throughout the day, but you shouldn't overdo it unless you really have a fever; Panic, of course, is another thing that should be mitigated during the outbreak.

If you're already using a smart thermometer, it can probably be synced to the Health app to record your readings. But if it isn't, you should use the shortcut above and teach all iPhone users in your family to take advantage of it. You can use Android to control your temperature readings, of course, and any other smart devices. A piece of paper will also do. But this shortcut trick only applies to iPhone and iPad.

You may think that it's not important to record your temperature if you don't have flu-like symptoms, but technology is here to help, and we should all take advantage of it. It could be helpful when we finally have a coronavirus infection, as we could tell doctors when we first notice our temperature rises. This, in turn, could help us determine where we could have contracted the virus and to whom it could have been transmitted. It is a great tool to help you travel back in time, and could help epidemiologists further limit the spread of the virus.

Not to mention that such data could always be used in future COVID-19 studies. The better we know the enemy, the better we can fight him. The onset of fever, as well as before and after readings, may be relevant for future studies. Unfortunately, there is no objective way to measure cough or shortness of breath, but monitoring the temperature can be as helpful as regularly washing your hands or staying isolated as long as possible.

