There's a favorite for Tom Brady in free agency, and it's not the Patriots.

Tom Brady giveaways are now open.

%MINIFYHTML5b3157e0afd63daf98d4ad3317f7cbdd11% %MINIFYHTML5b3157e0afd63daf98d4ad3317f7cbdd12%

Brady's courtship has officially begun, with the NFL's legal manipulation period open on Monday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 42-year-old QB market didn't take long to materialize.

According to Rapoport, the Chargers and Buccaneers are currently courting the Patriot of a lifetime, since New England is also in the services of Brady.

NFL FREE AGENCY 2020:

Top 50 Players | Live Ratings for Key Firms

The manipulation window has been opened and #Patriots QB agent Tom Brady can hear from the teams. My understanding: the #Loaders Y #Bucs he will ask and of course New England wants him back. That's the Brady market right now. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Just an hour before the legal manipulation opened, the Buccaneers opened a lead as favorites to land Brady, with the Chargers a distant third behind New England.

BREAK The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now the betting favorites to sign Tom Brady. Odds (via BetOnline): Buccaneers -150

Patriots +110

Chargers +600

49ers +1000

Raiders +1200

Foals +1800

Bears +5000

Jeans +5000

Dolphins +5000 – Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 16, 2020

On paper, the Brady-to-Bucs setting is odd, as Bruce Arians executes an attack offensive, downfield, deep threat, something that doesn't particularly fit with Brady's skill set at this point in his career.

While Brady still has a high completion rate, his yards per attempt has dropped in each of the past three seasons. Some of that can be attributed to Brady's lack of true external weapons, but age could also be a factor.

The Chargers are coming off the pitch for Philip Rivers, who was aging and ordered a big capitalization hit, so his willingness to move on to Brady, who is aging and who will order a big capitalization blow, is also curious. But L.A. could use a charge, and Brady could be the type to help stabilize the franchise while a young QB sits and learns from the GOAT.

Earlier in the day, the guard tagged by the Patriots franchise Joe Thuney, which could indicate that the Patriots are ready to move on from Brady given Thuney's tag number and possible long-term contract.

In any case, the next few hours and days will be fascinating to watch when it comes to Brady's career decline.