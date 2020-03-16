The wedding planner and more movies to watch on E! This week

Do you need quality entertainment during these unusual times? AND! It has you covered!
Every week E! It always brings laughter, tears of happiness and nostalgia with our precious list of favorite movies from Movies We Love fans.
As many of you may be working from home or prioritizing your health due to social distancing, E! It has the perfect list of movie schedules to spend the week on. Of several of Jennifer Lopeziconic roles (you don't want to see The wedding planner or Selena in repeating for hours?!) to guilty pleasures like Fifty shades movies, there's something for everyone to enjoy while snuggling up on the couch.
Check out the movies we love this week below! Stay healthy and entertaining by tuning into E!
Tuesday, March 17:
Walk the line At 6 pm. and 9 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18:
Couples retreat At 5 pm. and 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 20:
Selena at 4pm.
The wedding planner at 7pm.
Selena at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 21:
Sex and the city at 11 a.m.
17 again At 2 pm.
The wedding planner at 4:30 p.m.
Fifty Shades of Grey at 7pm.
Fifty shades darker at 9:45 p.m.
Sunday, March 22:
Sex and the city At 6:30 AM.
17 again at 9:30 a.m.
AND! Modern Family The series' final marathon, which will remember 11 years of historical episodes, begins at 12 noon!
