The toxic consequences of the & # 39; agreement of the century & # 39; | Israel

Ever since the President of the United States, Donald Trump, commissioned his genius as a child, Jared Kushner, to bring peace to the Middle East, he has been a man on a mission, or perhaps more accurately, a man-child on a mission Impossible.

Every time it hasn't been busy reinventing The US government The US, overseeing its main trade deals, overseeing the Trump presidential campaign, and fighting the coronavirus epidemic, has focused on solving the centennial conflict in Palestine.

With little time and little interest in the complicated diplomacy necessary to reach a just solution, he has instead imposed his own preferred solution, or more precisely, that of his mentor, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will undoubtedly deepen the apartheid in Palestine. .

But Kushner has dropped the notion of apartheid just as he has. fired the coronavirus as "more about public psychology,quot; than a real reality.

It is no wonder, then, that the ridiculously called "deal of the century,quot; (DoC) has been losing steam and momentum.

But Kushner stands firm.

He has been harnessing the power of the United States to co-opt Arab leaders or compel them to support his "peace scam,quot; and embrace Israel, despite his occupation of Palestine.

However, with mounting regional crises, falling oil prices, and persistent Israeli political stagnation, after three elections within a year, can the thirsty Kushner save the deal in an American election year?

Quid pro quo

In addition to being investigated for financially benefiting from relations with the Gulf countries, Kushner has pledged the support of the United States to Arab leaders in exchange for meeting with Netanyahu and supporting the DoC.

Although such quid pro quo practices in the White House have gained notoriety and, in fact, Congress accused Trump of one of those incidents, they remain a fixed element in U.S. Middle East politics.

The Trump administration has reportedly He demonstrated his willingness to side with Egypt in his dispute with Ethiopia over the Renaissance dam being built on the Nile River in exchange for President Abdelfattah el-Sisi's support of the DoC.

Kushner has also attracted Sisi by promising about $ 9 billion of the proposed $ 50 billion dedicated to attracting, not to say bribes, Egyptian, Jordanian, Palestinian, and Lebanese leaders to support their scam of a plan.

As Trump's "favorite dictator,quot;, Sisi has welcome the plan and "appreciated,quot; the effort of the United States, while ensuring continued support from Egypt's Palestinians, only in rhetoric.

This has alienated the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, an evangelical Christian ally, who reluctantly accepted the mediation of the United States.

A similar approach was tested on Sudan's new rulers, who have been desperate to break free of international sanctions, which were imposed on the former Omar al-Bashir regime.

To that end, Washington and Abu Dhabi encouraged Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, de facto leader of Sudan and chairman of the Transitional Military Council, to get together Netanyahu and "set the stage for the normalization of ties,quot; in order to "protect Sudan's national security."

He did. During lunch. In Uganda

A month later, the Central Bank of Sudan Announced that United States sanctions on 157 companies had been lifted.

Netanyahu also has reportedly He tried to lure King Mohammad VI of Morocco with Israeli and American recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, if only they met in support of the DoC.

But nowhere has Kushner and Netanyahu been more eager than a rapprochement with the Gulf region to facilitate a new pact against Iran, albeit at the expense of Palestine.

The UAE has consistently facilitated Kushner's moves, while Bahrain hosted the DoC's first economic forum last year. Also the late Omani leader Sultan Qaboos received Netanyahu in Muscat last year, while Qatar maintained contacts with Israel, albeit primarily to mediate with Hamas about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

But for Kushner and Netanyahu, the grand prize has always been Saudi Arabia.

The big catch

Netanyahu and Mohammad bin SalmanThe shared hatred (MBS) of the former President of the United States, Barack Obama, and his deep love for Trump, made it easier for Kushner to court the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia on behalf of Israel.

So much so that sometimes it was difficult to discern who courted whom.

But it was never easy for Saudi Arabia, the self-declared defender of Islam and champion of the Islamic world, to normalize relations with an expansionist Israel that insists on controlling all of Jerusalem, Al Quds, the holy.

That is why Kushner, with the help of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, organized a shambolic International conference on the Middle East in Warsaw early last year, with the primary goal of bringing Netanyahu closer to Arab and Gulf officials.

The Saudi regime began to normalize the idea of ​​"normalization with Israel,quot; within Saudi society, punishing those who opposed it and rewarding those who cheered for it.

Riyadh has also opened secret channels to Israel and repressed about Hamas sympathizers in the kingdom, judging some for "supporting terrorism,quot;.

MBS has been in favor of Arab recognition of Israel and has lobbied the Palestinian leadership to accept everything the Trump administration offers; in other words they should keep or keep quiet.

These steps have been accomplished with a nod from Kushner & co, but they want more. They want a public meeting between MBS and Netanyahu.

They believe that MBS needs Washington's support more than ever considering its endless mistakes, the fall in oil prices and his desire to become king before the end of the year.

And they are trying to convince him that it is time, considering possible alternatives: Bernie Sanders hates Saudi leaders, whom he considers "murderous thugs," and Joe Biden wants to reestablish the nuclear deal with Iran at the expense of the "deal,quot; of the century. "

Trump White House at the service of Israel

As long as Trump is president, expect Kushner's cynical abuse of US power to continue to advance the interests of Netanyahu's "Greater Israel,quot;, which if history is a guide, will backfire on the United States.

It also feeds anti-Semitism and despicable notions of a global Jewish conspiracy, complicity, and control.

It is no secret that some Middle Eastern, indeed world, leaders assume that improving relations with Israel automatically translates into better relations with Washington, thanks to Israel's enormous influence on the United States government through its influential lobby.

Netanyahu has never discouraged such thinking. In fact, he encouraged it.

Never has Israeli influence on a United States government been as scandalous as it has been under its current lying, corrupt, fraudulent and unworthy prime minister.

Kushner & co are exploiting the vulnerabilities of Arab autocrats and promoting their revenge on his detractors to benefit Netanyahu. They are gratifying bloody and repressive dictatorships for any positive gesture towards Israel.

Make no mistake, these policies it will not save Netanyahu or secure Israel's future. Rather they will to foment hatred towards the EE. USA and encourage despicable anti-Semitism in the region and beyond, leading to some sort of setback sooner or later.