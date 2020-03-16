The NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks in salary, guaranteed money, and total contract value

%MINIFYHTMLe218fe0b601ae38552c750b94213d6c811% %MINIFYHTMLe218fe0b601ae38552c750b94213d6c812%

The list of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL changes often, and some notable ranking moves are on the way.

The names of Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Tom Brady are not among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, regardless of criteria. Assuming Brady wins his market value in NFL 2020 free agency, the three will join the list soon, likely at the top.

Listing the highest paid QBs in the NFL is an inexact science as there are several ways to organize the ranking. For example, Seahawks passer Russell Wilson currently earns the most money in terms of average annual salary, but three QBs: Matt Ryan of the Falcons, Kirk Cousins ​​of the Vikings and Aaron Rodgers of the Packers, they have more dollars guaranteed on their contracts. .

Mahomes, of course, will likely become the NFL's highest-paid quarterback in all measurable ways when he and the Chiefs finally agree to an extension.

Below are the 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, organized in three ways by three different criteria: average annual salary, fully guaranteed money, and total contract value. (NFL QB contract numbers are courtesy of Over The Cap and Spotrac.)

NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks

Rank Salary QB Equipment one) $ 35 million Russell Wilson Seahawks two) $ 34 million Ben roethlisberger Steelers T3 $ 33.5 million Jared Goff Rams T3 $ 33.5 million Aaron Rodgers Packers 5) $ 32 million Carson Wentz Eagles 6) $ 30 million Matt Ryan Falcons 7) $ 29.5 million Ryan Tannehill Titans 8) $ 28 million Kirk Cousins Vikings 9) $ 27,975 million Jacoby Brissett Foals 10) $ 27.5 million Jimmy Garoppolo 49ers

Wilson's four-year contract extension with Seattle, signed in April 2019, made him the highest-paid player in the league in terms of average annual salary. Because $ 35 million of his $ 65 million signing bonus was deferred until 2020, Wilson plans to earn $ 53 million this year, an amount that includes his base salary of $ 18 million.

Roethlisberger's high annual salary is the product of the contract extension he received from the Steelers in April 2019. His base salary in 2020 is just $ 8.5 million, but including a $ 12.5 million bonus, he's slated to earn $ 21 million this year. (Only $ 16 million is guaranteed for injuries.)

Rank Guaranteed QB Equipment one) $ 94.5 million Matt Ryan Falcons two) $ 84 million Kirk Cousins Vikings 3) $ 78.7 million Aaron Rodgers Packers 4) $ 70 million Russell Wilson Seahawks 5) $ 66.47 million Carson Wentz Eagles 6) $ 62 million Ryan Tannehill Titans 7) $ 60.5 million Matthew Stafford Lions 8) $ 57.04 million Jared Goff Rams 9) $ 55 million Alex Smith Red Skins 10) $ 48.7 million Jimmy Garoppolo 49ers

Technically, Ryan received $ 100 million in guarantees when he signed his extension with the Falcons in May 2018, but only $ 94.5 million (base salaries for 2018, 2019 and 2020; $ 46.5 million signing bonus; $ 10 million signing bonus). option) were guaranteed upon signing. Ryan restructured his contract after last season to convert $ 12 million of his 2020 salary into a signing bonus, so he is slated to earn $ 20.5 million this year.

Cousins' three-year contract with the Vikings, signed in March 2018, is the only fully guaranteed contract in NFL history. He's slated to make $ 30 million in 2020 unless Minnesota gives him an extension.

Rank Total value QB Equipment one) $ 150 million Matt Ryan Falcons two) $ 140 million Russell Wilson Seahawks 3) $ 137.5 million Jimmy Garoppolo 49ers 4) $ 135 million Matthew Stafford Lions T5 $ 134 million Jared Goff Rams T5 $ 134 million Aaron Rodgers Packers 7) $ 128 million Carson Wentz Eagles 8) $ 125,025 million Derek Carr Raiders 9) $ 118 million Ryan Tannehill Titans 10) $ 103.8 million Cam Newton Panthers

While the total value of Garoppolo's contract is high, he was guaranteed only $ 48.7 million when he signed the deal in February 2018. Because much of his potential earnings in the next three years comes from an unsecured base salary, There is a small cap on charges and high cap savings for 49ers if they are cut or swapped.

Stafford signed his big extension with the Lions almost three years ago. He is slated to earn just $ 8.3 million in 2020, but his earnings will increase in 2021 ($ 20 million) and 2022 ($ 23 million) if Detroit keeps him on his current contract.