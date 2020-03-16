The NBA season could remain suspended for at least three months, reports | NBA News

The NBA season, on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, could be suspended for at least three months, according to a report released Sunday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Informed owners and executives are gearing up for the possibility that mid to late June may be the best scenario for the game to resume.

When the 2019-20 season was suspended in the early hours of Thursday morning, there were approximately a month of regular season games left. The postseason generally runs from mid-April to early-mid June.

CDC's recommendation that there be no events of more than 50 people for the next two months comes as several NBA owners and executives increasingly believe that the best case scenario is a mid-to-late return. June, without fans. The exploration of the league for possible arenas dates from August to August. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 15, 2020

Wojnarowski reports that there are fears that the season will not resume, but the league is considering a variety of creative options for a possible comeback.

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending on Sunday that gatherings of 50 or more people should be avoided for the next eight weeks, a plan could involve a fan-free return to the games, perhaps even games on Smaller places like computer practice facilities and a different TV experience.

The report adds that teams are exploring the availability of playoff spots through August, and that a financial report is expected to be released to owners soon. That report would include projections of the expected revenue that would be lost if the rest of the season is canceled, will resume at some point without fans, or playoffs will be held without fans.















5 o'clock



Commissioner Adam Silver breaks how the league made the decision to suspend the NBA season



In the meantime, The athletic He reports that the league has informed teams that players can start traveling outside their home market starting Monday, with the requirements to provide their whereabouts, stay home and practice social distancing.

According to a separate ESPN According to the report, the league extended its ban on team practices indefinitely, although players can still train at team facilities on their own.

The previous Sunday ESPN He reported that League G, the NBA's minor league system, is expected to cancel the rest of its season.

The NBA was the first major sports league in the United States to suspend its season, and it did so after news broke of positive testing for Utah Jazz Center virus Rudy Gobert.

