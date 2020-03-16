The most comforting hospital programs on television

It may seem like a strange time to want to watch a hospital program, but it may also be the best time to watch a hospital program.

In this moment of uncertainty, as companies close and we are all supposed to stay home and make the most of everything the streaming world has to offer, we continue to find ourselves eager for shows like ER Y Grey's Anatomy. While there is a lot of blood and occasionally (or often) one or two deaths, it is good to see doctors do what doctors do.

%MINIFYHTML94b45a8ba7bd9012478efeb97dd6571413% %MINIFYHTML94b45a8ba7bd9012478efeb97dd6571414%

It is comforting to see patients receive treatment and outgrow disease, while it is important to see doctors as real people who do their best in difficult times. Sometimes doctors also have sex with each other, which is a lot of fun for viewers, to help keep us distracted.