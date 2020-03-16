The most comforting hospital programs on television

It may seem like a strange time to want to watch a hospital program, but it may also be the best time to watch a hospital program.
In this moment of uncertainty, as companies close and we are all supposed to stay home and make the most of everything the streaming world has to offer, we continue to find ourselves eager for shows like ER Y Grey's Anatomy. While there is a lot of blood and occasionally (or often) one or two deaths, it is good to see doctors do what doctors do.
It is comforting to see patients receive treatment and outgrow disease, while it is important to see doctors as real people who do their best in difficult times. Sometimes doctors also have sex with each other, which is a lot of fun for viewers, to help keep us distracted.
Still, we've rounded up some of our favorite and most comforting medical programs. Some are still on, and some are over, but almost all are available to stream in their entirety somewhere.
A program that was not on the list was HouseWhile we would like to point out that it is available to view on Amazon Prime, we would also like to explain that it is not very comforting. It may not always be Lupus, but it is always something. It's still an entertaining show, so if you're feeling a little more cynical and looking for a show that suits that environment, it might be the right choice for you right now.
If not, settle in and choose a hospital.
Grey's Anatomy
Many things have happened at Seattle Grace / Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. Many people died, moved, or simply disappeared, but this hospital and Meredith Gray have always been there to help us for the past 16 years. Mer is also now one of the best doctors in the country, and there are few people we trust more. (Netflix, Hulu)
Scrubs
Scrubs It has been circulating this week due to a scene showing how germs spread from person to person which is very helpful right now, but aside from being informative it is very funny. And laughter is good for all of us. (Hulu)
MIXTURE
MIXTURE it's a slightly different type of medical program, a comedy set in a mobile army surgical hospital (MASH) in the Korean War. The show started airing during the Vietnam War, and many episodes aren't exactly comical, but it's strangely comforting to watch them. The entire series airs on Hulu.
Chicago Med
Hot people? Check. Good hospital that works well? Check. A lot of medical romance? Check. ER parallels related to Chicago? Check. You don't even need to be well-versed in the world of One Chicago to dive into Chicago Med, but it is an advantage if you are! (Hulu, NBC.com)
Nurse jackie
Nurse jackieNot only is it a critically acclaimed series starring Edie FalcoBut he also focused on one of the least recognized but vital parts of a hospital staff: nurses. (Netflix)
Diagnosis of murder
Dick Van Dyke is a doctor who is also a doctor and also solves murders. He is a very talented doctor! It seems like the only place this show is broadcasting is on Philo, but Hallmark Movies & Mysteries seems to air multiple episodes a day.
St. elsewhere
St. Elsewhere is a kind of gritty, realistic medical drama set in a fictional Boston hospital with a cast that will blow your mind. You may have heard of how St. Elsewhere ends (with the snowball), but you can find out how it all begins in Hulu.
Going up
A dark comedy set in the geriatric ward of a Long Beach hospital, Getting On is heartwarming because it takes a look at people who are doing their best to care for some of the most vulnerable. It is also funny. (HBO)
New Amsterdam
New Amsterdam is the story of a doctor trying to do the best he can for his patients rather than the hospital itself, even in the face of his own cancer diagnosis. NBC has already renewed the show for three more seasons, which is heartwarming in itself. (Hulu, NBC.com)
Doogie Howser, M.D.
Once upon a time, Neil Patrick Harris was Doogie Howser, a genius and teenage cancer survivor who became a doctor on a show that addressed everything from AIDS awareness to bodily issues and virginity. (Hulu)
The good doctor
Dr. Shawn Murphy may have had a lot to overcome, but this is a man who will do whatever he has to do to make sure his patients are cared for and there is something incredibly good to see about this fact. (Hulu)
E.R.
The gold standard of medical dramas. If you start with the first season, George Clooney and Julianna Margulies fall in love while you fall in love with them (and also while treating patients). Go ahead and you will fall in love with everyone else too. If you're looking for a fairly straightforward and occasionally devastating but also uplifting show, this is the one for you. (Hulu)
