The leak of iOS 14 reveals a new model of iPhone 9 that we did not expect: BGR

The iOS 14 leaks, at this point, have already revealed a wealth of new information about Apple's software and product roadmap for the rest of 2020.

The technology blog 9to5Mac He also found out, based on a look at an earlier version of iOS 14, that Apple is apparently also working on a larger version of the iPhone 9, which we'll call iPhone 9 Plus for now, though the name hasn't been confirmed yet.

The phone, which along with iPhone 9 would replace iPhone 8 models, is expected to launch sometime this spring.

A plethora of leaks related to the next generation of Apple's iOS software has produced a fairly comprehensive picture at this point in the iPhone maker's hardware and software roadmap for the rest of 2020, including everything from countless improvements to HomeKit up to new iOS gestures, as well as the possible addition of blood oxygen level monitoring to the Apple Watch soon.

Meanwhile, an analysis of an earlier version of iOS 14 has revealed the existence of an iPhone 9 Plus model, which would be in addition to the iPhone 9 we were already expecting and confirms the rumors that had already been circulating in support of a larger variant. from the 4.7-inch entry-level iPhone 9. The expectation is that the name of this larger phone will carry "Plus,quot; on the brand, and that it will run on the A13 Bionic chip, the same one used on the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.

This revelation about an iPhone 9 Plus comes through 9to5Mac, who reported on the iOS 14 leak related to the new phone iIn a report that includes other data, such as the fact that these new iPhones will feature the solid-state home button included with iPhone 7 and 8 models. In addition, iPhone 9 and 9 Plus will offer Touch ID instead of Face. ID, in addition to supporting Apple Pay and the ability to scan NFC tags in the background, for from 9 to 5.

The report also emphasizes that iPhone 9 model names are not yet 100% confirmed at this point, with some rumors pointing to iPhone SE 2 as the name rather than "iPhone 9,quot; (although, again, it is expected "Plus,quot; continues to be part of the naming convention for this new larger model.)

The iPhone 9 is expected to sell for $ 399, the same price as the original iPhone SE when it debuted in 2016. Apple was rumored to be introducing the iPhone 9 and other new products during a media event in March, which it is now said to be canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The good news, however, is that Apple is supposed to unveil new products this spring, even without a proper press conference, though the launch time is now unclear.

