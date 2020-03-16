The jokes on the social networks of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khans are unmissable

%MINIFYHTML6f84fccac585ff46192dcb2987e0305d11% %MINIFYHTML6f84fccac585ff46192dcb2987e0305d12%



Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen together at their Christmas launch Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the Hindu remake of Forrest Gump and will have Aamir playing a Sikh character for whom the actor sported an adult beard for a few days as well. Kareena and Aamir have bonded well on the sets of the movie and from the moment Kareena has appeared on social media, we can also see their equation off screen. A few days ago, Kareena shared a photo with her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan.





The click created quite a stir when Kareena was seen tugging on Aamir's leg while he was fast asleep and was seen hugging her pillow tightly. Kareena captioned the image, hinting that Aamir's pillow is equivalent to being her co-star. After this, Kareena dug in Aamir, the actor commented: "Yes! Pillow pe mat jaana! Pillow pe mat jaana!" and added a kiss-emoji. Well, these two are really amazing, right?

