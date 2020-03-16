The Houston Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins with the Arizona Cardinals; David Johnson in the opposite direction | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML49e5274c2c3db48637dc763d600340d711% %MINIFYHTML49e5274c2c3db48637dc763d600340d712%

Hopkins has passed 1,000 yards in five seasons since being drafted by the Texans.





The Houston Texans made a surprising move Monday by trading star catcher DeAndre Hopkins with the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson, according to multiple reports.

The Texans will also send a 2020 fourth-round draft pick to the Cardinals and receive two picks in return, a second-round pick this year and a fourth round in 2021.

Hopkins is one of the most productive receivers in the NFL. He earned All-Pro honors for the third consecutive season and caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games in 2019.

It was the third time he had over 100 sacks and the fifth time he had exceeded 1,000 yards in seven seasons since the Texans picked him in the first round (27 overall) in 2013.

Through 110 games (all starts), the four-time Pro Bowl team has 632 catches for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns.

1:27 Here's a reminder of Hopkins' on-the-field relationship with Deshaun Watson Here's a reminder of Hopkins' on-the-field relationship with Deshaun Watson

Hopkins has three years remaining on a five-year, $ 81 million extension signed in August 2017. He is slated to earn $ 12.5 million, $ 13.5 million, and $ 13.9 million over the next three seasons, according to Spotrac.

The 28-year-old Johnson ran for 345 yards and two touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 370 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games (nine) beginning his fifth season with Arizona in 2019.

His role was reduced after the Cardinals acquired Kenyan Drake from the Miami Dolphins mid-season.

Johnson's best season was 2016, when he earned All-Pro honors by running for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also set career highs with 80 catches for 879 yards that season, leading the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,118) and total touchdowns (20).

A third-round pick in 2015, Johnson's career totals include 3,128 rushing yards and 33 scores and 2,219 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 62 games (47 starts).

He signed a three-year extension for $ 39 million in September 2018 and is owed a base salary of $ 10.2 million in 2020, according to Spotrac.

