The Florida Senate declares Florida state national champions in men's basketball, of course

As the United States enters a period of uncertainty surrounding the spread of the coronavirus, it is comforting to know that some things will never change, such as the Florida state government declaring it to be a false national champion.

The state Senate declared the Florida state national champions on Friday, passing the resolution, introduced by Senator Joe Gruters, 37-2. They were declared FSU champions due to the cancellation of the ACC and NCAA tournaments, plus the success of the Seminoles in 2019-20. They were 26-5 in the regular season, taking first place in the ACC tournament and ranking No. 4 in the last AP poll.

"The Seminoles basketball team at Florida State University, by virtue of tremendous ability on the court and the heart and spirit shown by players and coaches this basketball season, is declared the basketball champion of the Athletic Association of National College 2020 defaulted to cancel the NCAA tournament due to concerns raised by the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19, "the resolution reads.

The state of Florida was also declared the ACC champion after the conference was forced to cancel its postseason tournament due to COVID-19. The ACC, of ​​course, has the authority to award that championship.

If we are trying to find logic and reasoning in the Florida Senate decision, there is none, but that is irrelevant, it is also curious how the Senate arrived at its decision considering …

Eight teams ranked ahead of the state of Florida in winning percentage.

Seven teams had more wins; eight had less losses.

FSU was not the top ranked team in the AP poll, the NET, Kenpom, Sagarin, or ESPN BPI rankings.

But then, this is not the first time that Florida has decided that it has the authority to award a national championship. Governor Rick Scott declared himself the UCF National Football Champion in 2018, even though the Knights did not participate in the College Football Playoff. The Florida House of Representatives passed a resolution shortly thereafter to create specialty plaques that recognize the status of the Knights' championship.

Without March Madness to declare a true national champion, many people have bet on their team's title. The Florida Senate's decision is on par with what it would find on Twitter, but at least no one took it so seriously as to try to make it official.