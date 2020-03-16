The DeAndre Hopkins exchange was so uneven that it wouldn't even happen in & # 39; Madden & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLffcbab014c8999d1555714e16af5616a11% %MINIFYHTMLffcbab014c8999d1555714e16af5616a12%

Texans coach and general manager Bill O & # 39; Brien came under fire after switching star catcher DeAndre Hopkins.

The final agreement, according to reports:

Jeans: Give up DeAndre Hopkins, 2020 fourth round pick

I decided to direct the exchange through "Madden NFL 20,quot;, acting as the Cardinals. Because if he acted like Texans, then there is no doubt that the exchange would take place. But I wanted to see if the video game Bill O & # 39; Brien would be willing to part with its star receiver like Bill O & # 39; Brien was in real life.

It turns out that the answer is no.

As some pointed out, I even forgot to update the charts before doing this, so the exchange I gave Houston was a better deal. The exchange I sent was based on the initial release of ratings, when Johnson still had promises. He was 87 at pitch, and dropped to 77 overall by the time the season ended. Additionally, Hopkins dropped from 99 overall to 98 overall.

An Twitter user who saw my tweet sent me an updated version, and yes, he still declined.

Perhaps Texans should have tested Madden's waters before sending their offer to Arizona.