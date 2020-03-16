The coronavirus hides with the naked eye

Scientists who tracked the spread of the coronavirus reported Monday that for every confirmed case, there are likely to be another five to 10 people in the community with undetected infections. These often milder cases are, on average, about half as infectious as confirmed cases, but are responsible for nearly 80 percent of new cases, according to the report, which was based on data from China.

The researchers modeled the natural spread of the virus in China before the government instituted a travel ban and an aggressive testing policy. During that time, from December last year until the end of January, approximately 6 out of 7 cases were not detected. That situation is analogous to the current situation in the United States and other western countries, where evidence is not widely available, the researchers said.

"If we have 3,500 confirmed cases in the US, you may be seeing 35,000 actually," said Jeffrey Shaman, an epidemiologist at Columbia University and lead author of the new report, published in the journal Science.

The report is one of the first to address two of the most pressing questions about the pandemic: how many people are walking with unrecognized infections and how infectious are they? As US policymakers began to take more aggressive steps to curb transmission, such as canceling events and closing restaurants, access to testing for the virus has been difficult or non-existent in much of the country.