The coronavirus hides with the naked eye

Scientists who tracked the spread of the coronavirus reported Monday that for every confirmed case, there are likely to be another five to 10 people in the community with undetected infections. These often milder cases are, on average, about half as infectious as confirmed cases, but are responsible for nearly 80 percent of new cases, according to the report, which was based on data from China.
The researchers modeled the natural spread of the virus in China before the government instituted a travel ban and an aggressive testing policy. During that time, from December last year until the end of January, approximately 6 out of 7 cases were not detected. That situation is analogous to the current situation in the United States and other western countries, where evidence is not widely available, the researchers said.
"If we have 3,500 confirmed cases in the US, you may be seeing 35,000 actually," said Jeffrey Shaman, an epidemiologist at Columbia University and lead author of the new report, published in the journal Science.
The report is one of the first to address two of the most pressing questions about the pandemic: how many people are walking with unrecognized infections and how infectious are they? As US policymakers began to take more aggressive steps to curb transmission, such as canceling events and closing restaurants, access to testing for the virus has been difficult or non-existent in much of the country.
In a conference call with reporters on Monday, scientists representing more than a dozen institutions that track the disease emphasized the importance of increasing the evidence.
"Implementing large-scale testing is crucial," said Dr. Elizabeth Halloran, a professor of biostatistics at the University of Washington and a principal investigator at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. "And it's important to develop inexpensive tests so that people can get tested when they need it."
The new analysis relied on documented infections in China and mobility data, as well as a model of social interaction among the population, to estimate the number of undocumented cases, as well as infection rates. He discovered that after the Chinese government blocked the center of the outbreak on January 23 and began widespread testing, the image changed dramatically. Over time, the tests identified about 60 percent of the positive cases, up from 14 percent.
The document included authors from five institutions, including Imperial College London, Tsinghua University in Beijing, and the University of Hong Kong.
Scientists said the number of undetected cases for each confirmed could vary twice from country to country. The unidentified cases in China that proliferated before closing, though on average less contagious than confirmed, did not necessarily cause milder cases in the newly infected, the researchers said.
"Just because you get the disease from someone with mild symptoms doesn't mean yours is mild," said Dr. Shaman. "You could still end up at I.C.U."