The Colorado House candidate says he has contracted COVID-19

The coronavirus has greatly interfered with efforts to qualify for the Colorado primaries, from a candidate who says he tested positive for COVID-19 to new hurdles faced by others before Tuesday's petition deadline.

Colorado House District 7 candidate Terrence "Big T,quot; Hughes said he contracted the respiratory infection caused by the coronavirus, according to a statement released by his wife.

The pastor also serves as a faith leader for the Colorado Campaign for the Poor. He is vying for the nomination for the seat of Democratic Rep. James Coleman to represent northeast Denver. He was hospitalized for pneumonia before being tested for the virus.

"For those who were close to me or my wife in the past week, take much more care of yourselves, and if you have symptoms, don't take it lightly," Hughes wrote in his statement. “Continue to practice good hygiene and stay away from large crowds. Please continue to love and keep our most vulnerable in their thoughts and prayers. "

Sunday's Facebook announcement comes amid mounting concerns among candidates who are collecting petition signatures. While some take the routes of the assembly and petition to vote, others have had to make difficult decisions about whether to continue their campaigns.

Hughes' candidacy will go through the assembly process, based on adaptations while he remains hospitalized, but his campaign says the signature meeting was suspended. Simon Maghakyan, a Democrat running for the same position, made a similar decision.

On Saturday, Colorado lawmakers passed a bill that would give flexibility to county political parties in their assemblies to solve public health problems.

Candidates who chose the petition route have faced unexpected difficulties.

"Colorado statutes could not have predicted the impacts of a global pandemic," said Michelle Ferrigno Warren, a United States Senate candidate who suspended the signing meeting on Saturday due to public health concerns. She will deliver petitions Tuesday, but does not know if she has enough.

United States Senate nominee Diana Bray contacted her state lawmakers to discuss an amendment to the bill designed to help Bray and other candidates, giving them an additional two weeks to collect the signatures they need. Collecting signatures during a global pandemic would be, in his words, insanity. The amendment did not make the bill final.

"For me, it was obvious that we stopped collecting signatures, even if it means we didn't reach the threshold," Bray said in an interview Monday, adding that he doesn't have the 10,500 signatures needed to vote.

Unless candidates for the US Senate. USA And a number of other offices submit petitions that meet the signing thresholds for the positions they are seeking in the Office of the Secretary of State, their nominations will likely come to a smooth end.

"It is absolutely unacceptable that in the midst of this pandemic, we have a political battle that impedes public health," Lorena García, another Democratic candidate for the United States Senate, wrote on Twitter.

Eddie Soto, who runs a company that collects petition signatures, denounced the legislature's decision and said his job became nearly impossible after the governor's emergency declaration last week. Some of his best pollsters refused to leave. People did not open doors or touch the pens offered. Typically, cozy property owners would not allow pollsters near their entrances.

"It has been terribly difficult and honestly dangerous," said Soto.

That became especially troublesome, he added, because at least a third of signatures are generally collected in the last week before the deadline.

It is unlikely that anything can or can be done. Election dates and deadlines are written in state law and lawmakers chose not to change them before closing on Saturday.

Former Governor John Hickenlooper released his signatures on February 19, before the coronavirus and state of emergency drastically hampered signature collection efforts. Their signatures were deemed valid by the Office of the Secretary of State on Monday, according to their campaign.

For those who participate in assemblies, the new law allows parts of the county to take the remote vote or reprogram it.

The bill was not signed into law before several counties held their assemblies, including in Park County, where Democrats gathered Saturday in Fairplay. Some county assemblies had less participation than usual.

"We really had a fantastic turnout," said Louise Peterson, president of the Park County Democrats. She said a half-dozen candidates stopped, along with 37 delegates. "We had more people who wanted to be delegates than we had, which was exciting."