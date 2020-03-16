The & # 39; RHOA & # 39; star, Kenya Moore, says she will have & # 39; receipts & # 39; at the presentation meeting

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore jumped into social media on Sunday to reveal that she has receipts for claims made this season, threatening to expose "false,quot; friendships.

"The RHOA season 12 reunion will be EPIC! The # TRUTH about all of these # FALSE friendships will be exposed. The secrets have been kept for too long. All snake heads will be cut off. My receipts are ready. #RHOA # RHOASeason12Reunion, "she wrote.

Kenya had various consequences during the show, namely with Tanya Sam and Nene Leakes. But fans will have to wait a while for the meeting, as filming stopped amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Postponed! Omg, we all need something to wait. And you'll get it!" Bravo executive Andy Cohen tweeted in response to a fan who asked if the meeting had been canceled or postponed.

An official date for the meeting has not been announced.