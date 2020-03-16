The & # 39; Red Notice & # 39; Dwayne Johnson pauses filming for two weeks amid coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTMLd750b78b45e1114f798b87b385e1784d11% %MINIFYHTMLd750b78b45e1114f798b87b385e1784d12%

The Netflix movie is the latest projects that follow & # 39; The Batman & # 39; by Robert Pattinson and & # 39; Jurassic World: Dominion & # 39; Chris Pratt to close his production amid global uncertainty.

Production at Dwayne & # 39;The rock& # 39; Johnson's new heist movie with Gal Gadot Y Ryan Reynolds It has been postponed to allow cast members and crew to put their families first during the coronavirus crisis.

The "Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle"The star took to Instagram on Saturday, March 14, to share videos of himself addressing his colleagues on the action-suspense set."Red notice"As he announced that the Netflix project would be temporarily suspended for two weeks starting Monday.

In the clip, he said, "I really appreciate all of your hard work and patience during this time, but my number one goal for you, and it is also our number one goal, is that we are going to bring everyone home to your families."

"This (filming) is the kind of thing they can expect; the most important thing is to take care of our families."

Johnson wrote in the attached text: "We have to protect our babies, spouses, loved ones, and the elderly."

"We will continue to monitor and evaluate this situation closely to make the best decisions for our families first and then for our businesses."

Sharing a message of confidence amid growing concerns about the coronavirus, he added: "We are a resilient nation that ultimately will always live up to the responsibility of being accountable and working together to overcome any difficulties that we face. Our country will do its job, as will the rest of the world. "

"Everyone, please stay healthy, vigilant, safe, and protect each other. We are all in this, together."

"Red Notice" is one of a series of Netflix productions halted amid global uncertainty, prompting studio officials across the industry to close sessions.

The latest wave of affected projects includes Robert Pattinson& # 39; s "The batman"Y Chris Pratt& # 39; s "Jurassic World: Dominion"while television cameras have also stopped working"Empire","Attitude","Supernatural"Y"Powerspin-offsPower Book II: Ghost"Y"Power Book III: Raising Kanan"depending on the deadline.

News production "Real time with Bill Maher"Y"Last week tonight with John Oliver"He is also being suspended, along with shooting"The Late Late Show with James Corden"and daytime series"The conversation"