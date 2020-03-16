WENN / Michael Wright / Instar

Describing the transition period as "troublesome," Perrie Edwards bandmate Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock says her group is now "in a good place."

Jade Thirlwall has been opened on Small mix"troublesome" parted with Simon CowellThe Syco record label.

The British group of four asked for time from their working relationship with Syco during the recording of their fifth album "LM5", and they moved to RCA. The decision came after the girls reportedly quarreled with label boss Cowell, and Jade referred to the rumors while discussing the move during an interview with British newspaper The Sun.

When asked why there wasn't a lot of female empowerment in her recent music videos, Jade replied, "We did a little bit but had a label change during the LM5 process and that really screwed us up."

"It was harder to put all of our creativity in the way we would have liked. The LM5 album was very focused on women's rights and our experiences in the industry. We are navigating right now. That period in our careers was quite problematic "

But now Jade and her bandmates. Perrie Edwards, jesy Nelson Y Leigh-Anne Pinnock they are in a much better position and are currently working hard on their next album.

"I feel like we are in a good place now: we are with RCA and we are working on a new record, which is really exciting. We have learned to really stick to our weapons and do what we believe in." Jade smiled.