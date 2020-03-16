Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals Franchise Label Key Offensive Weapons | NFL news

The Arizona Cardinals apply the transition tag to running back Kenyan Drake.





Derrick Henry ran for 195 yards when the Titans beat the red-hot crows in the playoffs.

%MINIFYHTMLb24b6fb572ededa8223d58ec3b1e434711% %MINIFYHTMLb24b6fb572ededa8223d58ec3b1e434712%

The Tennessee Titans have placed the franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry in the back of their impressive 2019 season.

Henry swept to 1,540 yards rushing in the league and surpassed 100 yards in five of his last six regular-season outings, including 211 yards for three touchdowns in a Week 17 win over the Houston Texans.

What's next for Tom Brady? What's next for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as free agency gets closer and closer?

Having led the Titans to the playoffs, the former Heisman Trophy winner managed more than 180 yards in victories over the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens before the Kansas City Chiefs finally ended Tennessee's run.

Following the news that quarterback Ryan Tannehill had agreed on a new deal, the Titans have now tied up their main asset by 2020.

Cincinnati Bengals has applied its franchise tag to A.J. Green

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals have applied their franchise tag to veteran wide receiver A.J. Green, with an expected price of around $ 18 million.

Green, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, missed the entire 2019 season due to an ankle injury, but remains a key offensive piece for Zac Taylor's team.

Jeans put an exclusive label on Prescott The Dallas Cowboys have placed an exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, preventing him from entering free agency.

He has played in 111 games since being selected No. 4 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, recording 602 catches for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns.

Such was his initial impact that he was awarded a four-year, $ 60 million extension with the Bengals in 2015.

The decision to tie him for 2020 will likely be good news for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who appears confident that he will be selected by the Bengals at No. 1 overall in this year's draft.

Kenya Drake in action against the Seattle Seahawks

Elsewhere in Arizona, the Cardinals have placed the transition tag on running back Kenyan Drake, who will become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.

The 26-year-old can still negotiate a contract with other teams, however, the tag gives the Cardinals the right to reject any offer for the first time.

Cousins ​​and Vikings agree to two-year extension The Minnesota Vikings are signing quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​for a new two-year contract extension.

It also means that the Cardinals will not receive any compensation if they reject the opportunity to match an offer. Drake can also negotiate a long-term deal with the Cardinals.

The decision raises further questions about the future of running back David Johnson, who ran just 345 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.

Sky Sports NFL It will keep you up-to-date with all the off-season news and storylines, including Free Agency and NFL Draft. Follow us @SkySportsNFL and at www.skysports.com/NFL