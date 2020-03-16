Taylor Swift urges fans to & # 39; make social sacrifices & # 39; to stop the spread of the coronavirus

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

In advising people to take things seriously in this "really scary moment," the "Lover" singer asks her followers to cancel any plans for reunions and parties, and to "isolate themselves as much as they can."

Taylor Swift He is using his voice as a public figure to draw attention to the severity of the coronavirus. As the United States continues to fight the national spread of COVID-19, hitmaker "Lover" reached out to his devotees via social media and pleaded with them to "make social sacrifices" during this "truly terrifying moment."

Taking control of his Instagram story on Sunday, March 13, the 30-year-old musician expressed concern that many still took the coronavirus lightly. "I follow you online and I love you guys so much, and I need to express my concern that things are not being taken seriously enough right now," his message began. "I see many meetings and gatherings and parties that keep happening."

"This is the time to cancel the plans, really isolate as much as possible and not assume that because you don't feel sick, you may not be passing something on to someone older or vulnerable to this." actor girlfriend girlfriend Joe Alwyn continued. "It is a really scary time, but we have to make social sacrifices right now."

Swift was not the only celebrity to speak about the crisis in question. Singing partner Ariana Grande He has also asked fans to take the pandemic more seriously. "I keep hearing from a surprising number of people statements like 'this is no big deal' / 'we'll be fine' … 'we still have to get on with our lives' and it's really driving me crazy. " she tweeted.

"I understand if this was how you felt weeks ago. But please read about what is happening. Please, don't turn a blind eye," the 26-year-old pleading beauty continued. "It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation lightly. The 'we'll be fine because we're young' mentality is putting non-young and / or healthy people at risk. You sound stupid and privileged and you should worry more about others, like now. "

On Friday March 13, President Donald trump has declared a national emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two days later, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued an order that restaurants, bars and cafes only sell food through deliveries or takeaways. Nightclubs, cinemas and concert halls will be temporarily closed.