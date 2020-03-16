Home Entertainment Taylor Swift pleads "truly isolated,quot; amid coronavirus outbreak

Pop superstar Taylor Swift is urging all his fans to heed all the advice floating around staying away from the big crowds, asking them to "really isolate themselves."

"I love them very much and I need to express my concern that things are not being taken seriously enough at the moment," he wrote. "I see a lot of meetings and gatherings and parties that keep happening. This is the time to cancel the plans, really isolate as much as you can, and not assume that because you don't feel bad because you're not sick." It could not possibly happen to someone older or vulnerable to this.

