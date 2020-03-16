Tamar Braxton casts massive shadow at Loni Love for saying this about her

Tamar Braxton and her former friend and colleague Loni Love have been coming and going for several years on the public firing of The real.

The singer and reality star quickly blamed Loni for her brutal departure from the talk show, but Loni denied the claims and blamed Tamar's ex-husband Vincent Herbert for the departure.

More recently, Loni's former friend and writer Cookie Hull said she was involved in the firing.

Speaking to Madame Noire The journalist asked Loni: "I don't know if you want to talk about this or not, but Cookie Hull recently did an interview with Comedy Hype and she made some claims that it was you who wrote an email to get Tamar shot and you wanted to be the only black girl & # 39; ghetto & # 39; in the program. Tackled it a little bit on The real but did not say his name. So I wanted to know what you think about that.

Loni replied: “I have thoughts about what I discussed in my book. But I will say this, anyone who knows me knows that I will not describe myself as a ghetto girl. I would not describe Tamar Braxton as a ghetto girl. I could say that we believe in the power of being ourselves. But girl from the ghetto? I would never do that. And also, there is a lesson in this. When you try to help people, you need to keep an eye on who you help. I have never been against any black woman. My fans know that. That is the reason why I wrote this book. When you read the book, you will see it. I have been trying to get the truth out for years. But here, we deal with this type of reality show (mindset). I address that in my book.

In the following tweet, Tamar responded by casting shadows:

One person said the following: "Really though, why is Loni still calling Tamar? She knows that Tamar is not feeling her, and it is a bit unnecessary IMO."

Another commenter stated: "It is not subliminal if you know who he is talking about. However, it is obvious who is on your payroll."

This sponsor wrote: "I can't believe that 2020 is still going to be a topic of discussion. I wish they would just get on with it."

This "dispute,quot; could continue for a time.



