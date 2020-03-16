TAKEAWAYS DEBATE: Biden tries to attract Sanders supporters

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders launched a new phase of the 2020 presidential election on Sunday night, with an individual debate held in a Washington studio without a study audience.

It reflected the dramatic distillation of a vast field of Democratic presidential hopefuls to two white men in their 70s representing the party's competing ideological wings. And he underscored this extraordinary moment in American politics and society, as the coronavirus pandemic remakes every aspect of life in the United States.

Here are some key points:

CLEAR DISTINCTIONS It is not clear that they change anything.

Biden and Sanders spent two hours in a spirited confrontation, not hesitating to dispute philosophical differences. But there were no moments that could alter the trajectory of the race.

For any progressive voter who sees 2020 as an opportunity to reshape the Democratic Party and the US government. In the US, Sanders made his case. For any Democrat who identifies himself as a more pragmatic centrist or liberal, or simply a voter desperate to defeat Donald Trump, Biden stuck to his script.

That is precisely what unfolded during 10 previous Democratic debates. There were only so many more candidates on stage with one focus or the other.

Biden's winning streak since the South Carolina primaries on February 29 suggests that his tactic has more appeal in today's political environment. And Biden's debate performance, noticeably more stable than many of his previous efforts on busier stages, certainly indicates he is comfortable with his stance.

However, Sanders' accountant on Sunday makes it equally clear that the Vermont senator is not ready to give up his second presidential candidacy, even if it is primarily about taking Biden and the Democratic Party as far as he can towards his progressive political vision. .

THE UNIT AGAINST TRUMP GOES ONLY UNTIL NOW

Biden and Sanders joined in their outrage at how President Donald Trump has handled the coronavirus outbreak. But that did not stop them from turning the situation into an indirect argument about their competitive visions for the role of government.

Minutes into the debate, Sanders said the proliferation of COVID-19 is evidence that the United States needs its proposed single-payer "Medicare for All,quot; health insurance system. "We are spending so much money, and yet we are not even prepared for this pandemic," he said, lamenting the "dysfunctionality,quot; of the existing health care system in the United States.

Biden, who advocates adding a "public option,quot; to the existing private insurance system rather than completely eliminating private insurance, rejected, noting that Italy already has a single-payer system and is nonetheless observing its peak mortality from coronavirus. "We are at war with a crisis. This has nothing to do with copays," Biden said.

Altogether, it was a distillation of competing ideologies that define Biden's showdown against Sanders. Biden has moved to the left of his career, but still hails from the capitalist wing of the Democratic party. Sanders, a "democratic socialist," continues to push for a fundamental reform of the nation's economic and political identity.

Running woman

Biden made headlines when he said unequivocally that he would choose a woman as a running mate if she wins the Democratic nomination, committing more fully to something he previously indicated he would do.

"There are several women who are qualified to be president tomorrow," said Biden. "I would choose a woman to be my vice president."

Sanders didn't go that far, but said "in all likelihood,quot; that he, too, would choose a woman. The senator said it was not just about choosing a woman as a running mate, but about making sure she was very progressive.

Biden also worked to shore up progressive support by endorsing Senator Elizabeth Warren's view of bankruptcy protection and met with Sanders halfway to endorse the free college for families earning less than $ 125,000 a year.

It worked with some. "I'm ready for @joebiden to move into the White House and I'm ready for a vice president," Jennifer Wexton, D-Va tweeted.

LAST CALL TO MEDICARE FOR EVERYONE

With Biden taking a big lead in the delegates and trying to get even better when Illinois, Ohio, Florida and Arizona vote on Tuesday, Sanders' days in the race may be numbered, but he is taking one last position behind his problem of firm.

Sanders said the nation's current healthcare system, where most people have private insurance provided by their employers, is costly and ineffective, allowing tens of thousands of people to die each year from preventable diseases. He said that the coronavirus only made things worse.

Biden responded that responding to the crisis had nothing to do with a "single-payer system." That prompted Sanders to respond that coronavirus testing and treatment should be free, but that all other health care coverage should also be free, saying that "we are a civilized democratic society,quot; that should follow the example of Canada and many other countries.

Medicare for All dominated the debate in the Democratic presidential primaries for months, but Sanders is the last candidate to defend it. Sunday could be some of the final moments of the issue in the limelight of politics.

THE BIDEN TROOP: PRACTICE VS. PROGRESSIVE SCOPE

Biden would like to be known as the true "progressive,quot; in the race. But he has a different definition of progress than Bernie Sanders and his supporters, a chasm that could become a key factor in the November election if Biden is the candidate.

"We have problems that we have to solve now," Biden said during Sunday's debate. "Do we want a revolution? Let's act now. "

It is the crucial division between the two men. Biden accepts proposals that he tacitly admits could be viewed as incremental, because he doesn't think Sanders' ideas have any chance of becoming law. Similarly, he doesn't mind explaining past votes on measures that many Democrats now criticize and that Biden himself has moved to the left.

For his part, Biden said he sees no fundamental conflict between the candidates' goals for universal access to health care, accessible higher education and a more equitable economy. “We do not agree with the detail of how we do it. But we don't disagree on the principle, "said Biden.

The question remains whether Sanders' progressive supporters accept that framework.

THICK MEN

The older ages of Biden and Sanders were often on display, but nowhere more than when they yelled at each other.

During a particularly irritating exchange, the former vice president tried to laugh at an accusation he had once upheld in the Senate for cutting Social Security benefits. That led Sanders to proclaim, "Don't laugh, Joe!"

Later, when Biden defended himself on the same subject, Sanders ordered the audience to watch "YouTube,quot; to view archival footage of Biden doing what he claimed he had never done. He later corrected himself, saying that the video of Biden arguing for cutting Social Security was "everywhere,quot; on YouTube.

Meanwhile, both candidates were quick to say that they had not had any symptoms of coronavirus, but it did not always appear to be so. Biden cleared his throat loudly and frequently at the beginning of the debate, and the camera caught Sanders then wiping his nose with a handkerchief.

CLIMATE CHANGE

Sanders repeatedly chastised Biden for not going far enough in his plans to combat climate change, but used a line of attack that could ultimately cost the Democrats' general election votes in the state of Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The Vermont senator said he would ban hydraulic fracking because of its profound damage to the environment. The former vice president said he would also act to curb the effects of climate change, but has not called for fracking to be banned entirely. That prompted Sanders to tell Biden, "I know your heart is in the right place, but this requires dramatic and bold action."

One of the reasons that Biden might hesitate to go this far is the importance of fracking in the Pennsylvania economy. Donald Trump's narrow victory there and in the states of Michigan and Wisconsin in 2016 helped propel him to the White House despite losing the national popular vote in favor of Hillary Clinton. Democrats are desperate to get those states back from the president in November.

Barrow reported from Atlanta.