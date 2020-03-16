Taiwan Air Force Fights Again to Warn Chinese Planes | Taiwan News

Taiwan's air force has again struggled to warn approaching Chinese planes in the latest escalation of military tension between Beijing and the island it claims is theirs.

Taiwan has repeatedly complained that China has stepped up its exercises near the island when it should focus its efforts on fighting the spread of the coronavirus.

China has said such exercises are to protect its sovereignty and send a warning that it will not tolerate any move toward Taiwan's formal independence.

Ultimately, the Taiwan Defense Ministry said Monday night that Chinese J-11 fighters and KJ-500 early warning and control planes flew into the waters southwest of Taiwan for night exercises.

During this period, they approached the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone, the ministry added.

"After our air reconnaissance and patrol aircraft responded appropriately, and transmitted (an order) to remove them, the communist aircraft flew out of our Air Defense Identification Zone."

Drills of 'fence'

The Taiwanese military closely monitors the Taiwan Strait and the surrounding area to ensure the island's safety, and people have no cause for alarm, the ministry said.

There were no immediate comments from the Chinese military on the latest drills.

China has been doing what it calls "island encirclement,quot; drills since 2016 when Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen first took office. Beijing believes that Tsai, who won reelection in January, is a supporter of independence.

Tsai says that Taiwan is already an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name.

The virus outbreak has worsened the already poor ties between Taiwan and China, with the two sides accusing each other of spreading false news, and Taiwan particularly angry that China blocked its access to the World Health Organization.