Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan were seen in the city

%MINIFYHTMLdff0041d5e02aa5fb230d27316a1d5a511% %MINIFYHTMLdff0041d5e02aa5fb230d27316a1d5a512%



Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are arguably Bollywood's most lovable father-son duo. Paparazzi chase them from time to time to take photos as they go out and today was no different. The adorable duo was fired in town.



Saif was seen accompanied by her little one, while Saif looked great in a pair of navy pants and a sky blue T-shirt, Baby T looked cute in a pair of brown shorts and a white patterned T-shirt while she was seen looking at the shutters before entering Babita Kapoor's residence. Check out his latest photos below.







one/ 7 %MINIFYHTMLdff0041d5e02aa5fb230d27316a1d5a513% %MINIFYHTMLdff0041d5e02aa5fb230d27316a1d5a514% Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan













two/ 7 %MINIFYHTMLdff0041d5e02aa5fb230d27316a1d5a515% %MINIFYHTMLdff0041d5e02aa5fb230d27316a1d5a516% Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan











3/ 7 Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan











4 4/ 7 Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan











5 5/ 7 Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan











6 6/ 7 Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan











7 7/ 7 Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan

Recommended for you