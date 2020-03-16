Surveillance footage shows a different angle of the Gervonta Davis incident with her baby Mama Dretta

By now, we all know that Gervonta Davis was involved in an altercation with her baby Dretta last month, where she was seen snatching her away while attending a basketball game during the Super Bowl weekend.

Now surveillance images obtained by TMZ It shows a different angle on the incident and also shows what happened after Gervonta took her from the basketball area to the locker room area. In the video, we can see him snatch it from the front row from the sideline of the basketball court.

Once they're inside the locker room area, you can see Dretta being pushed in by Gervonta.

The video also captures Gervonta almost messing with another person as they watch the situation and record from their device.

Like us previously Gervonta was reportedly arrested for assault after authorities learned of the incident. After being released, he briefly addressed the incident on social media and said, “I never hit her. Yes, I was aggressive and told him to come. That's the mother of my son, I would never hurt her. Other than that Happy New Year, January was rubbish. "

Police reportedly said he sustained injuries to his lip and left lower jaw.

He was later ordered to stay away from Dretta and pleaded not guilty to pleading guilty to the domestic battery charge.

Before the incident, Gervonta and Dretta appeared to be on good terms as she was present for their fight last December with their daughter.

