Sunny skies before the late rains tonight

Denver will have mild temperatures in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies on the Monday before the night rains.

The high temperature will be around 59 degrees with light winds between 6 and 11 mph, said the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There is a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 11 p.m. The low temperature will be about to freeze at 32 degrees, the NWS said.





The Denver metro area will be covered under mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday, with a high temperature of about 59 degrees. Wind gusts could reach 20 mph, forecasters said.

Afternoon showers are possible on Wednesday, when the high temperature will reach about 65 degrees. But it will be mostly sunny with wind gusts of up to 22 mph, the NWS said.

It is likely to rain again on Wednesday night. The probability of precipitation is 80%, forecasters said.

On Thursday it could rain before 10 a.m. and then snowfall. It will be much cooler, with a high temperature of about 43 degrees, the NWS said. It is likely to snow before midnight. Temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees Thursday night.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a high temperature of about 35 degrees and a minimum of 18, the weather service said.

Slightly warmer temperatures are on tap for the weekend, when the high will be around 47 degrees on Saturday and 52 on Sunday.