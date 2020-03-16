Success and fame are temporary. There today, tomorrow he left. – Waheeda Rehman

%MINIFYHTML49091276e40c4c1ad057176022a336d511% %MINIFYHTML49091276e40c4c1ad057176022a336d512%

Courage is something I learned from my father (district collector Mohammed Abdur Rehman). As a child, when I was learning Bharat Natyam, my relatives asked him: "Kya Musalman ladki ko nachaaoge?" His response was: "Art is never bad. It is the human being who is wrong. How you behave is important."

I lost my father when I was 13 years old. At 17, I came from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai with my mother (Mumtaz Begum) to do the CID of Guru Duttji (1956), directed by Raj Khosla. I established my conditions before signing the agreement. That I wouldn't change my name (manufacturers wanted a commercially viable name). That I would only wear costumes, which I approved.

I told my mother that if they did not agree, we would return. Raj Khoslaji was surprised that a young woman was so adamant. I told him that I was ready to work for 24 hours if necessary. But certain things would agree with me. It is not slavery. We respect you; You should respect us.

I am proud to be a part of the Guru Duttji movies. Even 50 years later, they were talked about. They are classic. I have not made any contribution towards them … I was simply part of their great films: Pyaasa, Kagaz Ke Phool (1959), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960) and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962). Guru Duttji spoke little. He would just watch. But he was extremely sensitive. If I had trouble saying the lines, I would ask the writer Abrar Alvi to change it. He believed that no matter how beautiful the lines were, the actor should be able to tell.

In Pyaasa, I had to cry out as I read the news of Vijay's death. I couldn't make myself do that. Guru Duttji joked saying, “Girls scream for anything. Oddly, it's hard for you. "Then he said," Okay, just smash the newspaper and we'll slide down the camera. "The subtlety worked. It encouraged me to read.

Just after the Pyaasa Silver Jubilee, my mother suddenly passed away from a heart attack. It was the darkest phase of my life. For a year I dreamed that she was alive and that we buried her in a hurry. I was plagued with these thoughts. I was doing Solva Saal (1958), with Dev (Anand) then. I said I wanted to go back. I didn't want to work anymore. He said, "I know it's shocking. But you can't go like this. Complete the movie and think in the meantime."

Once, Baby Naaz and I rehearsed a scene for Kagaz Ke Phool (1959). She had to accuse me of driving her parents away from her. He had to say: “Maine kuchh nahin kiya. Principal Khud Akeli Hoon. But before I could complete the dialogue, I started crying. I related the lines to the loss of my mother. Guru Duttji announced the package saying, “Go out with your sisters, watch a movie. There is no need to come at 9 am tomorrow. Come only after you feel rested. That was considered on his part. Eventually, I controlled myself. The traumatic experience helped me evolve as an actress. Also, the survival instinct kicked in. Another highlight is the song Waqt ne kiya kya haseen situm. The photograph (V.K. Murthy) with the play of light and shadow stood out. There is no lip movement. That intensified the emotions.

I made many films with Sunil Dutt, including Mujhe Jeene Do (1963), Meri Bhabhi (1969), and Reshma Aur Shera (1971). He was a friendly and progressive man. I grew up close to Nargisji while working with Sunil. Once we all went to Moscow for a film festival. Sunil took Meenaji (Kumari) for treatment as she suffered from liver disease. Meenaji liked having paan. Her niece, who accompanied her, carried her huge basket of paan. Sometimes, I also wear it. Later, all of us traveled to London. Nargisji and I rushed to shop at Selfridges at 8 am. Nargisji was realistic. There was no fuss about it. Just a lipstick and an eyeliner and she would be ready. Meenaji, on the other hand, was always well groomed and balanced. She had excellent skin.

The credit for Guide (1965) goes to Goldie (director Vijay Anand). They advised me not to do a Guide. But I believed in the character. There can be Rosie in every woman, in every country, at any time. Some time ago, when Asha (Parekh) and I had visited Kutch, a guide told me that Rosie is our first feminist and Aaj phir jeene ki tamannah … the first feminist song. Rosie does not leave her husband (Kishore Sahu) crying. She slaps him before leaving. To hell with the husband and the world. Goldie presented the characters with dignity. Rosie and Raju (Dev Anand) live, but there was nothing cheap about it. Tere simple sapne … was shot in three takes by Fali Mistry. Two shots before sunrise and one at sunset. We would arrive at the location at 4 am for rehearsals. There was no time to resume.

Many actresses wanted to play Rosie. In fact Padmini and Leela Naidu wrote to me separately saying, "If you don't want to make a guide, please let us know." Chetan Anand initially directed Guide. I didn't feel like taking me. Even Tad Danielewski didn't want me for the English version. He thought my English was not good. Also, I had refused to do the kiss scene in the English version. But Dev insisted that she loved me. He felt comfortable with me.

Dilip Kumar is a great, great actor. He was a cooperative co-star. I enjoyed doing Dil Diya Dard Liya (1966), Ram Aur Shyam (1967) and Aadmi (1968) with him. But I guess it wasn't brave enough. He played safe all the time. He would only work with the best heroines, known music directors … Even on the subject, he played safely. When he was doing the Abhijan of Satyajit Ray (1962), he said, "Waheeda, do me a favor. Put Dilip Kumar on my behalf. I want to work with him." I passed it on to Dilip Saab. But sadly, he didn't seem interested. What a combination he and Ray would have made!

I met my future husband (Shashi Reiki, aka actor Kamaljit), an extremely handsome man, during Shagoon (1964). He likes me then. But he had pinned his hopes on the film, which failed. His film Son of India (1962) with Mehboob Khan saab had also failed. Heartbroken, he left India. He established a boutique in Canada. Years later, when he was in India, Yash Joharji, his friend, said to him: ‘You liked Waheeda. Why don't you propose to her? I guess she's ready to get married. He proposed to me and we got married.

In 1997, my husband suffered a stroke. Simultaneously, my mother-in-law was hospitalized. Everything was going wrong in our lives. It was a difficult period. After my husband's disappearance in 2000, I moved from Bangalore to Mumbai. I started receiving offers for movies (Om Jai Jagadish, Rang De Basanti, Delhi 6). It was sent by God.