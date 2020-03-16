Stock crater in steepest decline since 1987

Financial markets in the United States plummeted on Monday amid growing investor fears about the coronavirus pandemic and President Donald Trump's assessment that the country may enter a recession. The freeze came despite this weekend emergency cut in interest rates to almost zero by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow plummeted 2,997 points, or 12.9%, to 20,189. Both the broader S,amp;P 500 stock index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell about 12%.

%MINIFYHTMLd1af58fbd372ebcce6d90c60201be74711% %MINIFYHTMLd1af58fbd372ebcce6d90c60201be74712%

Trading stopped briefly on Monday after shares fell sharply minutes after the session, the third suspension this month as investors weigh the economic impact of the pandemic. Trading stops when stocks decline by 7%, 13%, or 20% in a single session. The measures were first taken after the 1987 accident, and until this week they had not been fired since 1997.

Coronavirus: the race to respond ›

More on Coronavirus: the race to respond



The shares traded lower later in the afternoon after President Donald Trump said at a press conference that the crisis could last until "July or August," and that the economy could enter a recession. When asked about the stock market, Trump said, "The best thing I can do for the stock market is that we have to get through this."

Economists increasingly expect the US economy to fall into a recession, with IHS Chief Economist Markit Joel Prakken writing in a research note that the "sharp contraction in spending on activities including travel and public gathering,quot; It could lead to a recession in the second quarter.

"The additional stimulus and measures to ease tensions in the financial system announced by central banks over the weekend have failed to prevent stock markets from falling again today as concerns about the economic consequences of a 'Global blockade to combat coronavirus,' said John Higgins, chief market economist at Capital Economics, told investors in a report.

The coronavirus caused the Fed's biggest interest rate cut since 2008

The surprise Fed rate cut on Sunday is designed to shore up the economy by making it cheaper to borrow and keep the flow of business and consumer loans flowing. Still, Wall Street is becoming increasingly pessimistic as consumer spending, the foundation of the American economy, appears to be slowing as Americans stoop to avoid the coronavirus.

Across the United States, states and cities are closing schools, bars and restaurants, and other businesses in an effort to stem the spread of the disease, a potentially devastating blow to the incomes of millions of workers. More than 4.4 million restaurant jobs in the US USA They are at risk in states that have closed restaurants and bars, according to relocation firm Challenger Gray & Christmas.

"The only certainty at the moment is increased volatility," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for the Independent Advisor Alliance, in an email. "I would expect the market to trade in a recession and if that is not the case, or if credible and specific public health and fiscal policies are implemented to contain economic and public health risks, then that will be when we start to see a bottom in the Stock market ".

He added: "Unfortunately, the Fed will not be able to put a lot of floor under the market, only Congress and the Executive Branch will be able to do it."

More than 3,700 people have tested positive for the new disease COVID-19 in the US. USA, and at least 69 have died. Globally, the death toll was just over 6,500 on Monday, and the weekend saw an alarming rise in deaths in three European nations dealing with aggressive outbreaks.

The Fed said in a statement on Sunday that the effects of the outbreak will affect economic activity in the short term and pose risks to the outlook. Policymakers said they will keep rates near zero until they are confident that the economy has weathered the storm, which several economists say could push the United States into recession.

"These are firm measures," Fed President Jerome Powell said at a rare press conference on Sunday, warning that growth in the second quarter would be slow. "The virus will run its course and economic activity will resume. In the meantime, we will act to support the flow of credit to companies and individuals."

The fall of the airlines

Airlines and other travel companies are suffering as the pandemic reduces demand for flights, hotels, cruises, and other travel reservations. United Airlines said Sunday that its revenue in March will decrease by $ 1.5 billion compared to the previous year, and said it would cut flights by 50% for April and May. United shares fell 14.8% on Monday.

"In the first two weeks of March, we have received over one million fewer customers on board our aircraft than in the same period last year," CEO Oscar Muñoz and President J. Scott Kirby said in a message to your employees.

Trump's proposed travel ban sparks backlash and panic

They added: "The bad news is that it is getting worse. We expect both customer numbers and revenue to drop dramatically in the coming days and weeks."

United is also cutting corporate officer salaries by 50%, and expects its flight reductions to last until the summer.

Wall Street analysts think US stocks will continue to falter until there are signs that the virus has been contained.