Stephen and Ayesha Curry donate $ 1M meals to Oakland students amid coronavirus closures

Instagram

The former Golden State Warriors player and his wife agree to provide food for at least 18,000 children affected by the closure of schools, through his Eat. To learn. To play. Foundation.

Up News Info –

Stephen Curry Y Ayesha Curry They are making sure that no student in the Oakland area is hungry due to coronavirus closings. On Friday, March 13, the former Golden State Warriors player and his wife promised to provide food for at least 18,000 children through their Eat. To learn. To play. Foundation.

The married couple made the announcement through their foundation's official Instagram account. Noting that "more than 18,000 students in Oakland depend on their school for more than 2 meals a day," the couple shared their concern that the closure of schools "until April due to the COVID-19 crisis" will lead to " child hunger in our country. " hometown."

%MINIFYHTML94c2120831c1fb9284f0db73272dcbfd11% %MINIFYHTML94c2120831c1fb9284f0db73272dcbfd12%

In the attached video, Stephen stated: "We know that the world is changing before our eyes in terms of dealing with the spread of the coronavirus and we have just discovered that the Oakland Unified School District is closing the doors for the foreseeable future, so we want to intercede on behalf of the children who depend on daily services and try to help anyway. "

"The statistics are really amazing," Ayesha chimed in. "At least 18,000 children depend on at least two meals a day from the school system, so we want to make sure we meet with everyone and make sure these children don't wonder where their next meal comes from. So we ask that you meet with us "

<br />

In the caption for their post, the couple revealed that they were making a donation to the Alameda County Community Food Bank (ACCFB) as well as Feeding America "to help ensure that no child has to worry about where their next meal will come from. while schools are closed. " They further encouraged donations to ACCFB or other food banks.

A day after their announcement, the Curries thanked fans for a "truly amazing" response to their efforts to provide healthy meals to all hungry children in Oakland. "We are delighted that our partners in the Oakland Unified School District provide takeout meals Monday and Thursday at several of their schools across the city," they added.

<br />

"Additionally, the work we are doing with the Alameda County Community Food Bank is helping to address the major gaps that still exist in our shared efforts to provide food to all hungry children + families in Oakland," they continued to share. . "It takes a village to meet these urgent needs and we are proud to be part of this amazing community."