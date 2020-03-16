Home Entertainment Step on the floor with shoes from the new J.Lo collection at...

Step on the floor with shoes from the new J.Lo collection at DSW

Step on the floor with shoes from the new J.Lo collection at DSW
We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

If you love Jennifer Lopez style but can't justify a $ 1,000 pair of shoes, you don't want to miss her new shoe collection at DSW called JLO Jennifer Lopez. With everything from sexy heels to edgy flats ranging in price from just $ 59 to $ 189, you're ready to hit the floor in style thanks to J.Lo.

"This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles and Miami," says López. "We bring downtown street style that represents New York, a bit of Hollywood glamor and a vibrancy that is representative of Miami. With this collection, I hope people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while they remain true to their most authentic being. "

López's shoes will be available to help him stay true to his most authentic self, both in stores across the US. USA And Canada as online. Now shop our favorites from your collection below! Also, keep an eye out for more styles coming soon.

Angelique snake slipper

Snake print has been everywhere this spring, and shines on these faux fur sneakers. The 1.5 inch flat heel will give you the right height boost.

Brita Embellished Block Heel

If you're going for drinks, put on these embellished block heels. They're the perfect shoe for a night out with their rhinestone covered heels and smoky lucite straps.


Loryetta ankle-strap pump

For a glamorous evening, wear these gem cut column heel pumps. Her pointy toes will make her legs look a mile long and the mirrored metal heels are extra shiny.


Transparent Pump in Natural Leopard Parlata

Make these eye-catching leopard shoes the key piece of your outfit. They create the illusion of taking floating steps thanks to the transparent panels.


Wynona Transparent Slingback Sandal

These illusion heels are sure to reap compliments. Note the emerald cut rhinestones that coat the illusion lucite.


