St. Patrick's Day Irish recipes to prepare while trapped at home due to coronavirus – Up News Info Tampa

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – This St. Patrick's Day will be different from all the ones we've seen before here in the United States. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause bars, restaurants, and social gatherings to close, many will be looking for alternative ways to celebrate.

One way to maintain social distance while celebrating St. Paddy & # 39; s is to prepare this tasty number by chef Jim Donahue of the Fitzpatrick Hotel in New York City.

%MINIFYHTML36e7565c660d54f3904bd314d56c62fc11% %MINIFYHTML36e7565c660d54f3904bd314d56c62fc12%

Watch the videos above for more step-by-step instructions and find the complete recipes listed below.

Irish lamb stew

Ingredients

5 pounds of lamb stew

¼ all-purpose flour

5 carrots, crescent cut

2 medium dice of Spanish onion

½ teaspoon minced garlic

2 cups pearl onion

2 cups toasted barley

1/2 gallon chicken broth

¾ gallon of lamb broth

1/4 cup tomato paste

1 cup of red wine

3 ounces olive oil

4 bay leaves

½ bunch of fresh thyme

½ bunch of fresh rosemary

½ bunch of fresh parsley

Preparation

Rinse the lamb meat in a metal strainer for 10 minutes.

Lay on paper towels to absorb any remaining moisture.

Heat a large pot to cook over high heat, add 1.5 ounces of olive oil, allowing the oil to slightly steam

Season the lamb with salt and pepper and all-purpose flour and brown until the meat is lightly browned.

Remove the lamb from the pot, reserve, drain the fat and liquid pot.

Add the rest of the olive oil and the onions, garlic and carrots.

Add the tomato paste, lightly caramelizing the pasta

Deglaze with red wine and reduce by half

Add the roasted barley, stirring constantly for 5 minutes.

Return the lamb, broths, and tied fresh herbs, simmer for 1 hour and 15 minutes, skimming the top of the stew, removing fat.

Add potatoes and pearl onion, cook 10 minutes.

Season with kosher salt and ground black pepper.

Garnish with chopped fresh parsley

Corned beef and traditional cabbage

Ingredients

4 lb corned beef brisket

3 large carrots, cut into large pieces

6 to 8 small onions

1 teaspoon dried English mustard

large sprig of fresh thyme and some parsley stalks tied together

1 cabbage

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Preparation

Put the breast in a saucepan with the carrots, onions, mustard and herbs. Cover with cold water and boil gently. Simmer, covered, for 2 hours. Discard the outer leaves of the cabbage, cut them into quarters, and add them to the pot. Cook 1 to 2 hours more or until meat and vegetables are soft and tender.

Serve sliced ​​corned beef, surrounded by vegetables and cooking liquid. Serve with lots of floury potatoes and fresh mustard.

Meatloaf

Ingredients:

1 pound lean ground beef

1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

2 tablespoons of flour

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ minced garlic clove

2 tablespoons of chopped parsley

2 shallots, chopped

8 potatoes, peeled, boiled and mashed

1 cup onion, finely chopped

¼ cup green peas

1 tablespoon of tomato sauce

Meat broth

preparation:

In a hot skillet, add the vegetable oil and then brown the meat with garlic, shallots and onions. When browned and vegetables are tender, add salt, pepper, and flour. Cook 3-4 minutes over medium heat, stirring frequently. Add the tomato paste, beef broth and cook until the mixture becomes thick and creamy. (If you like a thinner sauce just add a little more broth). Now add the peas, (Other vegetable combinations if you like, like pearl onions) and parsley. Test the mixture and add more salt and pepper if desired. Place in a saucepan and cover evenly with the warm mashed potatoes. Bake for twenty minutes or until golden brown in a 400 degree oven.