Sports networks spend the first weekend with recorded programming – Up News Info

Scott Van Pelt was supposed to be breaking up the NCAA tournament group on a busy Sunday night on ESPN's "SportsCenter,quot;.

%MINIFYHTMLb4fd80af98317033e921b5ea80e8826b11% %MINIFYHTMLb4fd80af98317033e921b5ea80e8826b12%

Instead, Van Pelt was discovering how to fill most of the hour with the sports world on hold due to the spread of the coronavirus.

"I have no idea. Right now having a summary doesn't make sense," Van Pelt said. "It's like changing recipes on the go. Are we making cookies? No, do something completely different. I don't know what else can be canceled on our watch. A week has passed. "

Van Pelt was supposed to be doing halftime segments during last Wednesday's NBA games. What ended up happening was that Van Pelt updated viewers about the NBA season, as well as provided interviews and analysis once the New Orleans Pelicans game at the Sacramento Kings was postponed.

Van Pelt and ESPN were not the only ones who had to fight to complete the programming. Up News Info aired Big Ten and Atlantic 10 tournament championship games past Saturday and Sunday. During the hour Up News Info was supposed to showcase tournament selections, viewers in New York watched the news as Los Angeles aired an infomercial.

NBC and Golf Channel showed the last two rounds of last year's Player Championship after the PGA Tour canceled the last three rounds on Friday. Fox left his affiliates to schedule the gap left by the cancellation of Sunday's NASCAR race in Atlanta and NBCSN reissued the opening of last year's IndyCar season.

ESPN had at least some live programming on Saturday with a UFC card from Brazil. Sunday was primarily "30 for 30,quot; series movies, while ESPN2 recast some of the best college basketball games of the season. On Saturday they showed the entire series "BasketballL A Love Story,quot;.

ABC also showed "30 by 30,quot; movies, as well as a couple of episodes from the "College Football 150,quot; series. FS1 and FS2 had a mix of college basketball and XFL re-broadcasts.

It remains to be seen if that's still the template for future weekends.

Van Pelt said the initial plan for Sunday's "SportsCenter,quot; included looking at players who approved of the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, as well as any signatures that have been made. He also planned to interview Penn State senior forward Lamar Stevens, seeing his season abruptly end when the Nittany Lions seemed to be heading to March Madness.

At first Van Pelt wondered why the NCAA wouldn't release a parenthesis, but then he saw the reason, saying "it would be like what you would have gotten for Christmas and Christmas is canceled."

Van Pelt is trying not to look into the future because the situation can change for a penny and because it can be a disturbing feeling. He has received text messages and calls from friends, family, and athletes who wonder the same as him: What kind of show are they going to do?

One thing Van Pelt plans to do is show those whose season has been shortened. He tweeted Friday asking people to nominate high school and college seniors to stand out.

“In the absence of live content, we can tell stories and recognize those of us who know they had their season finale. There are quite a few people we can enlighten, "he said. "Right now I am focusing on tonight's show. We have a lot of smart people who can figure out a lot of different things. I don't know how anyone can plan eventualities without knowing what the end game is."