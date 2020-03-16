SpaceX forced to abort Falcon 9 launch at the last possible second – BGR

A SpaceX launch was canceled after an automatic rocket abort on Sunday.

The launch countdown had already ended, and the takeoff announcement came before it was clear that the rocket was going nowhere.

SpaceX will reschedule the launch, which included 60 of the company's Starlink satellites, for a later date.

SpaceX was forced to suspend the planned launch of its next Starlink satellite deployment yesterday after an automatic rocket system triggered an automatic abort. A delay in launch isn't exactly rare, and SpaceX has had to delay countless missions due to weather and other issues that come out of nowhere, but this one woke up its ugly head at the last possible second.

In fact, the abort was called so late in the launch sequence that the countdown ended and "took off." It was announced. However, the rocket remained on the launch pad, and the abortion announcement came soon after.

A launch delay or complete abort can be invoked at any time before the rocket reaches the sky. In the event of adverse weather conditions, the call can be made from hours to minutes before the scheduled launch. Typically, these delays occur before the final seconds, so it was particularly odd to hear the announcement of the rocket launch before the abortion occurred.

"Standing today; standard auto abort was triggered due to data outside the family during the engine power check, ”SpaceX explained in a tweet. "The next launch date opportunity will be announced once confirmed on the Range."

This launch was (and still is) special for a few reasons, including the fact that it will set a record for reuse of a Falcon 9 rocket. The rocket on the platform at this point has already been sent into space four times, and this It will be his fifth mission, which is a record.

SpaceX has made a name for itself by making rocket launches easy and affordable for its diverse clients, including scientific institutions and private companies. This mission is a little different. SpaceX does not send a satellite into space for a paying customer, but instead implements multiple small satellites as part of its own Starlink program.

Starlink is SpaceX's local communications network that hopes it will one day bring a high-speed date to even the most remote parts of the planet. To do that, the company has to launch a bunch of satellites. We are talking about tens of thousands of small devices that will form a network around the world. This launch, like many Starlink launches in the recent past, will see 60 of those satellites sent into space at the same time.

We don't know yet when the launch will actually happen, but the SpaceX launch schedule is generally full, so it's probably not long.

Image Source: Terry Renna / AP / REX / Shutterstock