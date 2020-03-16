South Coast Plaza closes for 2 weeks over coronavirus concerns – Up News Info Los Angeles

– South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa has announced that it will close its doors from 7 p.m. Monday for at least 14 days.

The shutdown does not affect Macy’s, Nordstrom or Bloomingdale’s, although some operate on modified hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A worker reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, and one of the stores inside the mall closed early last night.

"Every time something hits close to home, it makes it real," said a buyer. "When we found out that Tom Hanks had it, a lot more people said, 'Oh my gosh.' And now that South Coast Plaza is closing, I live very close, and that's too close to my home."