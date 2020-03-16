Sonny Bill Williams ready for knee surgery, could return without missing a game | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLd2cc781bcb261d5d6ac19eae97903fa911% %MINIFYHTMLd2cc781bcb261d5d6ac19eae97903fa912%





Sonny Bill Williams to undergo surgery next week to correct knee injury

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams will undergo knee surgery without missing a Super League game.

The Toronto Wolfpack striker missed his club's 18-0 victory over Huddersfield in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup last week with a knee injury believed to have led to the season with his new club.

Wolfpack coach Brian McDermott suggested after last Wednesday's tie that the 34-year-old second rower may need minor surgery to correct the problem.

The club confirmed on Twitter that it will now happen: "Sonny Bill Williams is scheduled to have an operation on his knee. He is expected to recover in three weeks."

With the entire rugby league wiped out for the next three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, Williams can't miss a game.

Williams is in the first season of his two-year contract at Lamport Stadium

Toronto will be next in action in the sixth round of the cup on the weekend of April 4-5.

They are then slated to play their first Super League game in Canada on April 11, when Hull will visit Lamport Stadium.

Williams' deal with Toronto makes him the highest-paid player in any rugby code

Williams, who joined the Wolfpack on a two-year contract that made him the highest-paid player in any rugby code, played in the club's first two games before returning to New Zealand to attend the birth of their fourth child.

He then played in three successive games before staying out of the cup against the Giants.