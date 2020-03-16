SoCal Grocery Stores Set aside Shopping Time for Seniors – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Supermarkets are making it safer for seniors to shop in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Northgate Market in La Habra reserved time for senior buyers only on Monday morning.

The market, at 1305 W. Whittier Blvd., opens from 7:30 a.m. at 8 a.m. for people 65 years or older. A long list of buyers was already in place at 6:30 a.m.

The shopping time for older adults was announced on Facebook on Sunday by La Habra city councilman José Medrano and owner Joshua González.

"We will help them if they need support purchases," Gonzalez said.

Trader Joe’s in Monrovia will also offer “Senior Shopping Time” for customers age 65 and older from 9 a.m. at 9 a.m. The store will open to the general public at 9:30 a.m.

The Centers for Disease Control has recommended that older people stay home and avoid crowds because they are at increased risk for coronavirus. However, supermarkets and department stores are emptying basic supplies like toilet paper and frozen food daily by crowds that line up before retailers open.

"We have been lining up for other markets, but by the time we enter, there is not much left," said buyer Seferin Holguin.

In a statement, Northgate said Monday's event is not a continuous service, and they are reviewing their capacity for this unique event, and may make another announcement on Monday. However, Grocery Outlet in Altadena will offer a similar event from 7 to 8 a.m. on Thursday, in addition to delivering groceries to seniors who are unable to attend.