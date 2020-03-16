So when will Roswell, NM bring Max back to life?

If you wait for Max to come back to life, Rosa will adjust to being suddenly alive and everything will be fine in Roswell, New Mexico, well … keep waiting.

Roswell, New Mexico He returns for the second season tonight, and obviously, as it is a television show, not all of our dreams can come true. The last time we saw Liz (Jeanine Mason), was mourning the death of Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) and adjusting to the fact that her sister Rosa (Amber Midthunder), who had been dead for 10 years, was suddenly alive again thanks to Max's alien powers and self-sacrifice.

It is not a spoiler to say that there are quite a few people in Roswell who will not only let Max be dead, and it feels inevitable that one of the main characters of the show, and half of the central romance is not going to stay dead forever .. . but it is going to stay dead for now.

"He's going to be dead for a while," showrunner Carina Adly MacKenzie he says to E! News. Dang