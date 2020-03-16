So when will Roswell, NM bring Max back to life?

If you wait for Max to come back to life, Rosa will adjust to being suddenly alive and everything will be fine in Roswell, New Mexico, well … keep waiting.
Roswell, New Mexico He returns for the second season tonight, and obviously, as it is a television show, not all of our dreams can come true. The last time we saw Liz (Jeanine Mason), was mourning the death of Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) and adjusting to the fact that her sister Rosa (Amber Midthunder), who had been dead for 10 years, was suddenly alive again thanks to Max's alien powers and self-sacrifice.
It is not a spoiler to say that there are quite a few people in Roswell who will not only let Max be dead, and it feels inevitable that one of the main characters of the show, and half of the central romance is not going to stay dead forever .. . but it is going to stay dead for now.
"He's going to be dead for a while," showrunner Carina Adly MacKenzie he says to E! News. Dang
"I feel like people say, oh, he will appear in the first act of episode one, and he isn't," she says. "We are trying to make science fiction, but we are trying to maintain a certain sense of reality."
MacKenzie previously wrote for The originalsY Vampire Diaries Executive producer Julie Plec is an executive producer in Roswell, NMSo there is a lot of experience behind the scenes with killing main characters and bringing them back to life.
"I mean, I have killed Nathan Parsons four times in the course of our working relationship," MacKenzie joked about his ex. The originals co-worker "So we have solved it together."
As much as MacKenzie says fans didn't love it when the main characters died and then, quite quickly, came back to life in The originalsAll of that experience helped her take on her own world where people die and come back to life quite regularly.
"The first episode of Roswell, New Mexico it started with Liz dying and coming back to life. They shot him in the heart in the first act, so we established a world in which, one way or another, people can be saved from the beginning, "says MacKenzie." So I think the good thing I learned The originals was that death should have consequences. Death should have implications. We have to explore pain in a different way in a world where people can come back to life. "
"Liz, over the course of this season, really believes (Max can be saved), but that doesn't mean she isn't regretting what she's missing right now," he continues. "And then we will tell a similar story on the other hand with Rosa, who is Rosa came back to life, but Liz is still 10 years old without her sister who is still afflicted. Liz still lost much of what she would have had in the course of those 10 years so we're trying to ground it a little bit more than we did in The originals, in a vampire show, where they are like, OK, they are dead, but then we will cast a spell and go to the other side and ask them for help next week.
Rosa ended up coming back to life after 10 years of being dead (and preserved in an alien capsule), and while Liz is delighted to see her sister, their relationship is far from perfect or easy, especially since Rosa's life came. with Max's death. You can get an idea of what's going on in the exclusive look above, but MacKenzie says "it's not easy."
"It was fun interpreting the idea of, which one of us is the little sister?" she says. "Because I think if you start out as a little sister, you're like a little sister. And Liz would like to be. Liz would like to be able to search for her sister's answers right now." I wish I could see Rosa the way I used to see Rosa, but Rosa has had a difficult 10 years and is now looking at Rosa with pity. He had never felt that for his sister before. And they are navigating my relationship throughout the season for sure. "
MacKenzie also praises Amber Midthunder, who was only a part of the cast in flashbacks in the first season.
"The fact that she joins the series is really the biggest blessing for me because she cares so much about these characters," he says. "His commitment to telling the story of Rosa's mental illness and Rosa's addiction is so ingrained and so realistic and so honest that it allows us to explore things that are a little crazier in a very grounded way."
Whatever happens, Rosa has a lot to solve in terms of putting together a life 10 years after her apparent death, and she begins to wonder if Max even did the right thing.
"There are places where you wonder if Max gave you a gift by bringing her back to life, or if she's still some kind of weird ghost and better off dead," says MacKenzie. "It gets a little dark."
That's a general understatement!
Roswell, New Mexico return tonight at 9 p.m. on The CW, and stay tuned for more on what's to come for Isobel, Michael, Alex and more.
%MINIFYHTML385a00c7c6b3a821a9338bde9c38846317%