So we are working from home. Can the Internet handle it?

The use of bandwidth-hogging apps and games has already skyrocketed in places where the coronavirus has taken hold. In Italy, home-bound youth playing PC games largely increased Internet traffic through a local landline network, Telecom Italia SpA, more than 90 percent compared to traffic in February, he said. Francesca Valagussa, a company spokeswoman. And in parts of Europe last week, traffic to WebEx, a video conferencing service managed by Cisco, shot up by as much as 80 percent, the company said.

In Seattle, which has been a center of the virus outbreak in the United States, internet traffic began to increase on January 30, nine days after the first positive case of the virus in the area with people accessing news and using applications. chat, according to security company Cloudflare. Last week, overall internet traffic in Seattle increased 30 percent compared to a typical week for the city in January.

Cogent Communications and Zayo, which provide internet services to large companies and municipalities, said they had also seen recent spikes in traffic from banks, retailers and tech companies in the United States to their remote employees.

In response, Verizon, Charter, Cox, Comcast and AT,amp;T said they were confident that they would be able to meet the demands of their home Internet services, which include cable broadband such as Xfinity, fiber-based broadband such as FIOS, LTE mobile services from Verizon. and AT,amp;T, and Wi-Fi connection points. They added that they were taking steps to help people who were working and learning from home.

Cox said last week that it would automatically upgrade users from its basic broadband Internet package, with speeds of 30 megabits per second, to a package with 50 megabits per second. That could help people cope with an increase in Internet and app usage that requires faster speeds and more bandwidth.

Comcast said that over the next two months, it would remove data limits that limit broadband usage so that people who exceed the limits of their data plans are not penalized.

AT,amp;T, Verizon and Charter said they were also preparing to increase capacity on their networks if necessary, with more equipment to upgrade networks and mobile emergency towers that are used to keep people online during natural disasters.