Sky Cricket Podcast: Michael Atherton Says Captaining England Is "Tiring But Stimulating,quot; | Cricket News

Sky Sports' Michael Atherton was captain of the England Test from 1993 to 1998

The coronavirus pandemic has decimated the sports calendar, including England's two-test tour of Sri Lanka, so why not fill the void by listening to our Captain & # 39; s Log podcasts?

Over the next two weeks, we'll republish our conversations with a number of former international cricket captains, including Brendon McCullum, Ricky Ponting, and our own Nasser Hussain, and we start with Michael Atherton, who reflects on his five years as captain of England.

Listen in the player above, Or by downloading it here, you can also listen to it at this link.

Athers, who headed England between 1993 and 1998, covers his early days at work after taking over Graham Gooch, the "dirt in his pocket,quot; affair, that Johannesburg entries, his relationship with former selectors president and coach Raymond Illingworth, and his ups and downs from Ashes.

On top of all that, Athers talks about his captaincy ambitions to lead a younger side of England that could grow together, his & # 39; rivalry & # 39; with fellow captains contender Alec Stewart and his spell in charge of the ODI side, which included a disappointing world in the 1996 Cup on the subcontinent.

Athers also discusses how the role of the England captain is "exhausting,quot; but also "incredibly challenging and challenging."

He says his main frustrations from his time in charge relate to not being able to fulfill the "clear vision,quot; he had, and how he should have given up on following the 1997 Ashes instead of being rejected.

DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST OF THE & # 39; CAPTAIN'S RECORD & # 39; FROM ATHERTON HERE