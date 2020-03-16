SJ Water Service Uninterrupted During Bay Area On-Site Shelter – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – San Jose Water customers will have uninterrupted service and water outages will be suspended for non-payment as the Bay Area undergoes shelter-in-place orders to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus , announced the utility company on Monday.

The company's customer service office at 110 West Taylor St. will be closed starting Monday, but residents can obtain online support at [email protected] Non-essential service appointments will be canceled, the company said.

%MINIFYHTML76455c36cded210be52a59f74aadd4ce13% %MINIFYHTML76455c36cded210be52a59f74aadd4ce14%

“Our priority is to keep everyone safe as we continue to deliver safe and reliable drinking water. San Jose Water has established business contingency and contingency plans that anticipate and address extraordinary situations such as COVID-19, ”Andy Gere, president of San Jose Water, said in a statement. "We can offer uninterrupted service while protecting the health and safety of our employees, customers, and the community."

%MINIFYHTML76455c36cded210be52a59f74aadd4ce15% %MINIFYHTML76455c36cded210be52a59f74aadd4ce16%

Public health leaders from seven counties in the Bay Area, including Santa Clara County, announced Monday that there is a shelter-in-place order in place for the entire region.

Residents are asked to stay home and practice social distancing if they have to leave the home, and nonessential travel and meetings are prohibited. Essential services like supermarkets, hospitals and pharmacies will remain open.

The water company emphasized that drinking water is not a known source of coronavirus, and residents can continue to drink water from their taps.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.