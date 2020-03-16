Shopping Tips to Avoid Chaos During the Bay Area Refuge – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Chaotic scenes at Bay Area grocery stores appear to be the new normal due to the coronavirus outbreak, so much so that authorities are asking panicked shoppers to slow down.

Safeway announced Monday that they will go on a wave of massive hiring. They have 2,000 vacant positions for everything from drivers to ATMs, as they seek help to meet the massive shopping demand of people seeking to stock up.

KPIX's Kiet Do spent the past four days going to many grocery stores at all hours of the day, from 4 a.m. at 11 p.m., talking to employees and hands. And if there is a takeaway meal, it is that the early riser receives the toilet paper.

An employee at the Target store on Hillsdale Avenue in west San Jose said they receive shipments of toilet paper and paper towels every night.

If you are online at 7 a.m., an hour before the store opens at 8 a.m., there is a very good chance that you will get it. But there is a strict limit of one item type per customer, and employees will enforce it.

Shopper Sabrina O'Donnell said the paper items disappeared in 20 minutes.

“I went to Target the other morning, and there were at least 50 people in line at 7:45 am. And when they opened, they told everyone that you couldn't run into the hallways, and if they did, they wouldn't. sell him anything, "said O & # 39; Donnell.

The same strategy applies to Costco stores: arrive early as they are resupplied overnight. A location displays a sign in front of the entrance that tells customers what they are left behind.

On Monday afternoon, the lines were full and the cars were full. Go early and you can beat the lines too.

For most stores, fresh produce generally arrives every day overnight and will be replenished by opening. The produce section at Whole Foods on Bascome Avenue was quite crowded around 11 a.m., but was cleared at 4 p.m. The same goes for eggs and other essential foods – buy ahead if you can, or you won't be lucky.

Even the smallest grocery stores like Zanotto & # 39; s, which were hidden inside Willow Glen, still had a decent selection and quantity in the mid-afternoon.

"We are not even close to the end of the world scenario," said Professor Andy Tsay, an expert in supply chain management at Santa Clara University. Tsay advises the public to calm down; We are not going to starve. Suppliers can react quickly to sharp increases in demand.

Yes, there is still a lot of meat, and yes, there is still spaghetti sauce, but he says that the coronavirus has altered our lifestyle on demand.

"You won't get exactly what you want, when you want it, and maybe not exactly at the price you want. But again, there is no indication that we are going to run out of food," Tsay explained.

He also had a message for shoppers who hoard essential goods for them: "Think broadly about other members of society who may not have access to many of these resources."

Professor Tsay also warned against "tricking the system,quot; by buying items once and then going back to the store to buy again. He says that by doing so, you risk possibly exposing yourself to the coronavirus again.

He says to look at the big picture; think more broadly and think of your neighbor.