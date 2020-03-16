Shania Twain & # 39; Very Proud & # 39; by Brad Pitt despite the iconic lyrics in & # 39; That Don & # 39; t impress me a lot & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLc1b102e2d0965f292b53c284d097302011% %MINIFYHTMLc1b102e2d0965f292b53c284d097302012%

Speaking of her hit song from 1997 that is still so popular more than 20 years after its release, the singer of & # 39; You & # 39; re Still the One & # 39; He admits: 'I didn't realize it would go that far or it would be memorable.'

Shania Twain has reversed his view of Brad PittAfter singing famous, the actor did not "impress" her much.

In 1997, the Canadian star released his massive hit "That Don & # 39; t Impress Me Much," which included the lyrics, "Okay, so you're Brad Pitt, that doesn't impress me much!"

However, Shania, now 54, has had time to rethink the line, telling Britain's The Daily Telegraph that she is now a huge fan of the 56-year-old Oscar winner.

"I must say, I am very impressed by Brad's wonderful career," she said, praising his role as director. Quentin Tarantino& # 39; s "Once upon a time in Hollywood"That earned Pitt the gong last month (February).

"He has recently received high praise, so I am very proud of Brad," added Shania. "I hope he takes it (old handwriting) with the intended sense of humor."

The "Up!" The singer added that she is surprised that her former success is still so popular more than 20 years after its release, and told the publication: "I like to write with a sense of humor … I didn't realize it would go that far. or it would be memorable. " I am delighted that the reference has lasted the test of time. "