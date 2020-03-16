Senator Amy Klobuchar responds to Joe Biden saying he will choose a woman for her ticket – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders once again took the stage on Sunday for a Democratic presidential debate.

They both spent a significant amount of time talking about the COVID-19 outbreak, and how they made changes to their manifestations and.

Joe Biden also became engaged to his running mate.

“I promise to choose a woman to be vice president. There are several women who are qualified to be president tomorrow, and I would choose a woman to be my vice president, "said Biden.

On Monday morning on CNN, Senator Amy Klobuchar was asked how she felt about that announcement, as she was a presidential candidate and now endorses Biden for president.

"Well, I think what he says is true. There are many women who would be more than qualified to be president. Personally, I am not involved in hypotheticals about this, ”said Klobuchar. "She clearly knows a lot of people and, as she said in the debate, there are many, many women who would be qualified to be vice presidents. And I think it is a great thing."

Sanders said "in all likelihood,quot; that he would also choose a woman to be his vice president.