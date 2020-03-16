Security Devin McCourty agrees to re-sign with the New England Patriots | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML9fc048c2acdf96aec38d244b8933274511% %MINIFYHTML9fc048c2acdf96aec38d244b8933274512%





Devin McCourty is a key member of the Patriots defense

Safety Devin McCourty has agreed to re-sign with the New England Patriots, he announced Sunday in a YouTube video with his twin brother and teammate Jason McCourty.

The details of the deal were not discussed, but the NFL Network reports it is a two-year, $ 23 million contract with $ 17 million guaranteed.

Devin McCourty would become a free agent on Wednesday, but will instead return to the team he has played with for 10 seasons since the Patriots picked him in the first round in 2010.

He will also continue playing with his brother, as the Patriots took the Jason McCourty option earlier this month.

Devin McCourty, 32, had an excellent 2019 campaign, went through five interceptions and added seven pass breaks, two forced fumbles and 58 tackles while playing in all 16 games for the fourth consecutive season.

The two-time Pro Bowler has 26 interceptions, 86 pass breaks, 11 forced fumbles and 772 career tackles.

You just completed a five-year, $ 47.5 million extension signed in March 2015.

Matthew Slater returns to New England

Eight-time Pro Bowl special player Matthew Slater also agreed to return on a two-year contract. That contract is worth $ 5.3 million over two seasons, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

The Patriots' most prominent free agent is quarterback Tom Brady. You will be able to start negotiating with other teams when the period of & # 39; illegal manipulation & # 39; NFL start at 4pm GMT on Monday.

Tom Brady is free to speak to other teams from 4 p.m. Monday GMT

The San Francisco 49ers "are out,quot; of chasing New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in free agency, NBC Sports' Chris Simms reported Sunday.

According to Simms, the 49ers were the best option for Brady, who grew up in San Mateo, California, supporting the team, but have chosen to remain committed to Jimmy Garoppolo, coincidentally Brady's former backup in New England.

With the Tennessee Titans also eliminated after signing with Ryan Tannehill to a four-year, $ 118 million contract on Sunday, Brady's list of potential suitors seems a bit smaller.

Simms characterized it as a two-team run between the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.