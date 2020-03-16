Saw white: why the eye became a symbol of the Chilean riots | Chile

%MINIFYHTML29df7cb226b2b378de26ec37373685ed11% %MINIFYHTML29df7cb226b2b378de26ec37373685ed12%

Santiago, Chile – Alejandro saw white. The 14-year-old boy had just run away with his aunt and little brother after a tear gas canister was thrown into his family's apartment in the northern Chilean city of Antofagasta late last year.

Unable to breathe from the toxic fumes from which he had just escaped, Alejandro turned the corner and saw a street lined with armed police.

"I saw them, I raised my hands," he recalled.

"I remember the policemen laughing and then shooting at me," he told Al Jazeera, referring to the federal police. "Right now, I fell to the ground. I only saw white."

Alejandro was one of the youngest victims to have suffered an eye injury in the violent suppression of protests for inequality in Chile.

More than 445 people have suffered eye injuries in the almost five months of riots in Chile due to social inequality. More than 34 have lost an eye or their eyeball exploded from an impact. Others have been completely blinded.

The crisis is so extreme that the image of an eye has become a symbol of the riots in Chile. Protesters fly a black version of the Chilean flag with an eye that replaces the star. The posters pasted on the buildings show an eye with a tear of blood.

The government has failed to resolve the unrest nationwide due to deep inequality and the privatization of public services, despite accepting some of the protesters' demands. After cases of vandalism, President Sebastián Piñera declared the county "at war,quot; and temporarily called the military to the streets, opening wounds for those who had lived through Chile's 17-year dictatorship.

While the size of the protests decreased just after the new year, they escalated in recent weeks. But they have since come to a complete halt as the number of people with the new coronavirus increases. Piñera announced a ban on gatherings of 500 or more people in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

Those who have suffered eye injuries at the hands of the police demonstrate outside La Moneda, the seat of the presidency (Naomi Larsson / Al Jazeera)

It is unclear where the protests will continue as the country prepares to hold an April referendum on a new constitution, one of the protesters' main demands. But Chileans are also calling for Piñera's resignation and justice for police abuses.

More than 30 have died and nearly 4,000 have been injured, according to the Chilean human rights institute, which has filed more than 1,600 legal cases against the army and police for alleged rights violations.

Rosita waited with her grandson in the eye trauma unit of the Salvador hospital in Santiago late last year. The waiting room was full, with at least half a dozen faces with eye patches. Scrolling through his phone, he pulled out a picture of the little ball that was lodged around his eyeball. It is slightly larger than a pea.

"Only people who have been through this can understand the pain," he said, adding that their lives had changed dramatically since the incident. "Alejandro loved to play soccer and surf, and I'm concerned that he can't do it anymore."

Despite the injury, Alexandro maintains the optimism of a lively and energetic teenager. "I don't feel bad and I just feel a little pain. I feel normal."

However, for the other injured in Chile, the trauma has taken a higher price.

& # 39; Traumatized & # 39;

Christopher Rodrigo, 24, left his home to attend a protest last year that would change his life forever. He raised his sunglasses to reveal a sunken left eye, the red eyeball barely visible.

"I was attacked on the third day of the marches. People were screaming and jumping. It was around 6:30 in the afternoon and the policemen dispersed us by throwing tear gas. We escaped."

He doesn't remember being around the police, but when he turned a corner, he felt a sudden impact.

"I was in shock. I lost my sight immediately. I saw black immediately; I could only see the blood falling."

Rodrigo was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet, fired by the Chilean police. The use of these shells was officially discontinued in almost all situations after a Study at the University of Chile On November 16, he found the bullets were only 20 percent rubber and 80 percent other denser material, including lead.

Christopher Rodrigo, 24, left his home to attend a protest last year and was shot in the eye that changed his life forever (Naomi Larsson / Al Jazeera)

Even before this wave of unrest, the risks of using these shotguns were known: A 2012 internal report by the Chilean police warned that people hit with pellets from these shotguns at a distance of 25 meters or less could suffer serious injuries, including death. At 30 meters, the granules could cause injuries that would lead to loss of the eyes.

"How is it possible that someone loses an eye simply by marching, nothing more? He is not human," he said.

Rodrigo feels that the incident has broken him. You still feel physical pain, frequent headaches, and a constant feeling around your left eye that something is wrong, uncomfortable. But the pain is deeper: "I am traumatized. I feel disgusted when I see the police on the street. I can no longer go to the marches because I am afraid of the other eye."

She added that before the incident, she wanted to study psychology, "but this has changed my life a lot. It hurts so much that many people have been disabled, people who had dreams."

Police have been accused of using excessive force against protesters, and protesters say they have been shot in the face, directly and intentionally.

"They aimed the gun higher than they should have. It was not an accident," says Rodrigo.

Pellets used by the Chilean National Police (Naomi Larsson / Al Jazeera)

It is a claim supported by investigations by the NGOs Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, which have confirmed that serious human rights violations have been committed at the hands of the Chilean military and police. Amnesty accused the security forces of deliberately injuring and punishing protesters, citing cases of torture and sexual violence.

The level of eye damage is so severe that the Chilean medical school has described it as an "epidemic,quot;.

"In terms of eye injuries, we have never seen anything like this in Latin America," said César Marín, from the Amnesty crisis team. "The case of Chile is very unique and it is very worrying due to the level of damage. We have found that the only type of comparison that can give this level of injuries is in the Palestinian and Israeli conflict, and the number of people injured there will be a couple of hundred in six years. "

Marin told Al Jazeera that there should be an investigation into who has been committing these serious injuries, but also, a deeper look at the institution to see if this action is accepted as a general practice or a policy implemented by those who are more up in strength.

& # 39; People have been mutilated & # 39;

The families of the wounded and victims of ocular trauma say Piñera is "directly responsible for human rights violations."

"People have been mutilated," said Marta Valdez, in a recent demonstration outside the presidential palace in Santiago organized by the collective. "You see the victims today, but they are going to live with this for the rest of their lives. We want the truth, the justice, the reparations," says Valdez, whose 17-year-old son lost an eye.

Elicer Flores, 30, who was on the streets of Santiago on October 20 when he received a police ball in his left eye (File: Naomi Larrson / Al Jazeera)

Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel said in November that the Gatica case was "deeply painful,quot; and that police protocols on the use of force should be reviewed. President Pinera's statements have ranged from acknowledging that there have been promising abuses and investigations, to claiming that the force is justified in maintaining order, criticizing violent protesters as a "powerful and unrelenting enemy,quot;.

"It is a disgrace, Piñera must resign," said Elicer Flores, 30, who was on the streets of Santiago on October 20, when he received a police ball in his left eye. "I felt cold in my body and I wanted to vomit. I felt the most severe physical pain I have ever felt in my life."

A protester is detained by members of the security forces during a protest against the Chilean government in Santiago, Chile, December 17, 2019 (File: Ivan Alvarado / Reuters)

Flores, the father of two children of nine and 13 months of age, will have to have a prosthesis to replace his eyeball.

It is a trauma for him and his family. But he, like many other injured people in Chile, is determined to continue marching, for dignity and a better quality of life. Now they are also marching for justice.

"It is painful to think in my eyes. It is an experience that I would never have wanted to live, but as long as the fight continues, fighting for Gustavo, for the rape victims, the detainees, and in the end we see results, to have lost an eye is worth it." .

"When my son grows up, he will ask me, how did you lose your eye? And I will say that I lost him fighting. Fighting for us, fighting for a justice that did not exist, for a dignity that did not exist."