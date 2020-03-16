Saudi Aramco criticized for & # 39; human hand sanitizer & # 39; | Saudi Arabia

The image of a migrant worker dressed as a "human hand sanitizer dispenser,quot; has sparked outrage on social media.

Viral photos were reportedly taken at Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter users described the images released Tuesday as "racist,quot; and "classist," as the worker appeared to be walking around offering disinfectant to staff members who could use the dispenser on their chest to get some.

Aramco issued a statement referring to the act as "abusive,quot; and stated that he had been "immediately arrested,quot;.

The company expressed "strong dissatisfaction with this abusive behavior that was used to emphasize the importance of disinfection, without the approval of the company stakeholder."

Check out this video edited by Seena Khalil of Al Jazeera NewsFeed.

Source: Al Jazeera News