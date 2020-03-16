Saudi Arabia detains hundreds of government officials | News

Hundreds of government officials, including military and security personnel, have been detained in Saudi Arabia on charges of bribery and exploitation of public office.

The announcement made on Sunday afternoon by the Saudi Arabian National Anti-Corruption CommissionNazaha) too He said investigators will press charges against those currently detained.

In 2017, the security forces. Dozens of princes and members of the kingdom's political and business elite were arrested in what was billed as an attempt to combat corruption among the highest levels of the Saudi bureaucracy.

The detainees were locked up for weeks at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh, where some were reportedly physically mistreated.

According to experts, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), the son of King Salman and heir to the throne, used the purge to eliminate people who could pose a political threat.

The royal court said last year that it was ending that campaign after 15 months, but authorities later said they would start going after a bribe by ordinary government employees.

Nazaha tweeted Sunday that he had arrested and would charge 298 people for crimes such as bribery, embezzlement, and abuse of power involving a total of 379 million riyals ($ 101 million).

Those involved include eight defense ministry officials suspected of bribery and money laundering in connection with government contracts during the years 2005-2015; and 29 interior ministry officials in the Eastern Province, including three colonels, a major general, and a brigadier general.

Two judges were also detained for receiving bribes, along with nine officials accused of corruption at Riyadh Almaarefa University, after a partial collapse of the building that caused deaths and injuries, Nazaha said.

The agency did not provide names and some other details about the cases.

Renewed repression

The arrests follow a new offensive against royalty and senior officials earlier this month, according to various reports, in what appears to be the crown prince's latest effort to consolidate control of all major levers of power within the kingdom.

Among those arrested in the radical crackdown are two of the most prominent members of the royal family: Prince Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz, a younger brother of the king, and Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, nephew of the king and former crown prince.

While the Saudi authorities have not officially commented on the arrests, the reports sparked rumors of a possible coup attempt or a sudden deterioration in the health of the 84-year-old King Salman.

MBS, the kingdom's de facto ruler, has reportedly fueled resentment among some members of the ruling family by tightening their grip on power and some questioning their ability to lead following the international reaction to the murder of a prominent journalist in 2018. Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents.

Some royals and members of the business elite have also expressed frustration with MBS leadership after a major attack on the kingdom's oil infrastructure last year that was claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, sources told the agency. from Reuters news.

A coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates fighting against the Houthis to restore the government of exiled President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi has so far killed tens of thousands of people in Yemen, aid agencies say.

The fight has unleashed what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with millions of displaced and in need of help.