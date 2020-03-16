Santa Clara County death toll rises to 4 – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – Santa Clara County health officials announced Monday night that there were two more deaths from coronavirus, bringing the county's death toll to four.

Both patients died on Sunday, March 15, authorities said.

The first victim was an adult man in his 80s who was hospitalized on Saturday, March 7, according to authorities. The second, also an adult man, but in his 50s, was hospitalized on Thursday, March 12.

The Department of Public Health said in a press release that the news saddened officials and expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the two patients.

The Santa Clara Police Department also confirmed Monday that an officer tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolated for two weeks.

The department announced the disease on its official Twitter account.

PRESS RELEASE – Officer isolates himself after COVID-19 diagnosis

On 03/16/20, a police officer tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated himself for 14 days. The health and safety of our employees and community members are of utmost importance. Find out more at https://t.co/Z3EKYRTpHa pic.twitter.com/sTdje4yHIF – Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) March 17, 2020

The officer, whom the department does not identify, last worked on March 9 and has been home ever since. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

The Santa Clara Police Department is taking steps to notify other employees, staff, and the public who may have been in contact with the officer. It is unclear how the officer became infected with the virus.

On Monday morning, health officials in Santa Clara County confirmed 24 other new coronavirus patients, bringing the county's total to 138 cases.

Officials posted the update on the Twitter account of the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health. According to the latest figures, 52 of the 138 patients diagnosed with the coronavirus have been hospitalized.

A total of 63 of the cases were spread by community transmission in Santa Clara County. So far, there have been two confirmed coronavirus deaths in the county.

Update: 24 new cases of # COVID19 in Santa Clara County. This brings the total number of cases to 138. We hope that the numbers will grow and we urge everyone to follow the Public Health recommendations. For additional information, visit: https://t.co/lcx5wwIhOc pic.twitter.com/ztJdOuxIs9 – Healthy SCC (@HealthySCC) March 16, 2020

Santa Clara County is among the six Bay Area counties that issued a joint shelter-in-place order that will take effect at midnight Tuesday and last until early April.

On Monday morning, officials in San José announced that ten people employed by the city's fire department were confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.

According to a city report, along with the ten San Jose Fire Department workers who tested positive, another 57 are currently being monitored.

FULL COVERAGE: Coronavir outbreak

Coronavirus infection among San Jose firefighters was first reported by the department last Thursday. The number of confirmed cases had increased to eight the following day.

While it was confirmed last week that sick firefighters had multiple family members who had tested positive for COVID-19, it was not known whether the number of cases associated with infected firefighters had also increased.

Authorities also confirmed that a person who attended a community soccer event on March 7 at the Bascom Community Center was infected, causing a thorough cleaning of the facilities.

The volunteer was asymptomatic on March 7, according to the city.