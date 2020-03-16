San Francisco Bay Area counties issue a shelter-in-place order

%MINIFYHTMLc3278d47e27974a36dfdd0f4717dfb3111% %MINIFYHTMLc3278d47e27974a36dfdd0f4717dfb3112%

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a comprehensive shelter-in-place mandate Monday that affects nearly 7 million people, ordering residents to stay home and leave. only for food, medicine and outings that are absolutely essential. .

The order says residents must stay indoors and venture just for necessities for three weeks starting Tuesday in a desperate attempt by officials to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

"I know that today's order is a radical step. It has to be. We have to act now, all of us, to protect public health," said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

It affects the counties of San Francisco, Marín, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Contra Costa and Alameda, which includes the cities of Berkeley and Oakland.

"We must move aggressively and immediately," said San José Mayor Sam Liccardo, whose city is the epicenter of the Bay Area outbreak. "History will not forgive us for waiting another hour."

San Francisco Mayor London Breed criticized what she called a "terrible response,quot; by federal officials.

“We cannot sit back and wait for the federal government to do something. Unfortunately, they have not been as proactive as they should have been in acknowledging that this is a worldwide crisis, "he said.

The order tells people to work from home unless they provide essential services like public safety, sanitation, and medical services.

“Grocery stores will remain open, banks will remain open, pharmacies will remain open. There is no need to panic, ”said Breed.

Restaurants will be open just to go.

All gyms and bars should be closed. Outdoor exercise is fine as long as people practice social distancing, Colfax said.

California's state and national parks remained open, but many parks said they were closing indoor spaces, including visitor centers and museums.

"You can still walk your dog or go hiking with someone else, as long as you keep 6 feet between you," Colfax said. He said officials from all six counties met over the weekend and determined that unprecedented measures were necessary to curb the spread of the virus, protect those most vulnerable to the disease, and protect health workers who are in the first line of struggle.

Kevin Jones, general manager of Buena Vista Cafe, an iconic San Francisco restaurant that has been a draw for tourists since 1952 at the popular Fisherman's Wharf, said the order "is going to hurt, but our duty is to protect to our employees and customers. "

The cafe was the only one open on Monday in one of the busiest tourist areas of the city, and it was almost full. He said he is concerned that his 58 employees may pay the rent; The owners and managers decided that any perishable food would go to the workers.

The dramatic move came as California officials took increasingly strident steps to separate people and stem the spread of the coronavirus.

On Sunday, Governor Gavin Newsom urged the state's 5.3 million people who are 65 and older and who have chronic health problems to isolate themselves at home. He also asked that all bars, wineries, nightclubs, and breweries in California be closed.

California has confirmed at least 335 cases of the virus and six deaths. The virus generally causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, but it can be deadly to older people and people with underlying health problems.

Most California public schools closed as of Monday for several weeks. Newsom said that approximately 85% of California's 6 million public school students will be released from their classrooms this week. Many districts are organizing meal pickups for school-dependent families for breakfast and lunch.

Movie theaters, casinos and theme parks were told to limit the size of the crowd and keep customers separate.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered restaurants to only offer pickup, delivery, and transfer. It also closed gyms, cinemas, bowling alleys and game rooms.

Freeways normally jammed with rush hour drivers flowed freely. Long lines persisted in some supermarkets despite officials saying there was no need to stockpile supplies.

In response to the panic purchase, executives at major supermarket chains said at the Los Angeles press conference that supply chains are in good shape and that employees are working to restock and clean shelves.

"There's a lot of product," said Bryan Kaltenbach, president of Kroger's Food 4 Less.

The rapid pace of the new restrictions surprised people and institutions.

Near San Diego State University, Will Remsbottom's Scrimshaw Coffee had just three people, and one washed windows. "I am struggling with this moral conundrum of staying open and being a potential broadcaster in the face of closure and not being able to pay my employees," he said.

Robert Murillo's youngest daughter turned 4 on Sunday, but the family stayed home and ate cupcakes. "They are still at the age when flying a balloon brightens their day, so thank God for that," he said.

California has increased the number of available hospital beds and will reopen closed medical centers in the coming days. Newsom said it was pushing to move many of the state's 108,000 homeless people inland, using motels and 450 state-owned trailers installed before the outbreak.

AP reporters John Antczak and John Rogers in Los Angeles, Jocelyn Gecker in San Francisco, Amy Taxin in Orange County, and Julie Watson in San Diego contributed to this report.

Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Scientific Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

