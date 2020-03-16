San Francisco 49ers trade DT DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis Colts | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML86157050aec655cbfc33c616e2ae95b811% %MINIFYHTML86157050aec655cbfc33c616e2ae95b812%





DeForest Buckner has become the second highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL after being traded by the San Francisco 49ers to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts split with a first-round pick to bolster their defense with the 2016 No. 7 overall pick, which produced 62 tackles and 7.5 sacks last season.

Buckner will earn $ 21 million per season thanks to the Colts' extension, ranking him only second after Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams in terms of the highest annual salary at his position.

Buckner's departure breaks the formidable defensive unit that played an integral role in driving the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV, which will still include Arik Armstead after the team's 2019 sack leader agreed to a new five-year deal.

As for the Colts, he marks another case of them addressing his defense while they're on the road to winning now, after the two-year contract they signed with Justin Houston last year.

Buckner had 73 tackles and six sacks in his rookie year in San Francisco, before handling just 61 tackles and three sacks the following season.

His professional year came in 2018 when he was named to the Pro Bowl after supplying 67 tackles and 12 sacks.

The Oregon product promises to inject a welcome ferocity into the Colts, pressuring the quarterbacks and pushing them into the path of star linebacker Darius Leonard.

